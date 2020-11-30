10 Things to Know: USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars

USC's upcoming game vs. Washington State has been pushed back two days in order to give Trojan players more time to come out of isolation or quarantine after entering COVID-19 protocol last week.

Originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, the game will now be played Sunday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. PT.

In a wacky, ever-changing 2020 Pac-12 Conference season, a win for the Trojans would go a long way in claiming south title. Here are 10 things you need to know:

CORONAVIRUS

The Cougars have also had COVID-19 issues this month. WSU's last two games were cancelled due to COVID issues, including last Saturday's Apple Cup vs. Washington.

HELLOOOO, OFFENSE!

USC’s offense is ranked in the Top 20 nationally in total and passing yards per game.

NORTH VS. SOUTH

WSU is the Trojans’ only regular season North Division crossover opponent in 2020.

NEW COACH, WHO DIS?

Nick Rolovich was named the 33rd head football coach in Washington State history in Januray. Rolovich, 40, spent a total of eight seasons at the University of Hawai'i, the last four as head coach.

STREAKING

The Trojans have won 29 of the last 33 games vs. WSU in L.A.

KEEP AN EYE ON

WSU returned six players who caught a pass last season, running back Max Borghi is the top returner with 86 receptions.

SUNDAY

USC has played on a Sunday four times in history. The last time USC played on Sunday was 20 years ago.

RANKINGS

USC moved up in the AP Poll from No. 19 to No. 17. The Trojans are now the highest ranked Pac-12 team after Oregon fell from No. 9 to No. 21 following a loss to Oregon State. Another Pac-12 team to grace the list this week was the Washington Huskies (3-0) coming in at No. 23 after their close 24-21 victory over the Utah Utes.

QUOTEABLE

"When we needed [Kedon Slovis] the most, he made plays for us," USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said about USC quarterback Kedon Slovis. "A lot of that has to do with stepping up as a leader and being a guy that people look to, and being a guy that can rally the team around them."

[READ: Quarterback Kedon Slovis' Intangibles Rallying USC]

[READ: Is Todd Orlando Concerned About USC's Depth At Linebacker?]

HOW TO WATCH

USC hosts Washington State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum next Sunday, December 6th at 6 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

