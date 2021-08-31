Three Players To Know Defense: USC vs. San Jose State

The USC Trojans are a few days away from kicking off the 2021 season against San Jose State.

As fans anxiously await their return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, let’s take a look at three defensive standouts that will be fired up by the crowd roars on Saturday.

USC Trojans

No. 1 - LB - Drake Jackson

The junior outside linebacker has set pretty high expectations for himself declaring the 2021 season as his “money year.” Jackson kicks off his junior campaign as another versatile addition for the Trojans defense.

The NFL hopeful posted 20 tackles, 5.5 for loss, two sacks, and one interception in 2020. Jackson will need to apply pressure to the Spartans offensive line which didn't give up a single sack in their 45-14 smackdown against Southern Utah last weekend.

No. 2 - S- Isaiah Pola-Mao

The loss of Talanoa Hufanga created a big void for the Trojans secondary this season. However, with Isaiah Pola-Mao returning for year five, USC should be in good hands. Pola-Mao will have to prove his worth as returning team captain, quarterbacking the Trojan defense from his free-safety position.

Spartan QB Nick Starkel could look to challenge Pola-Mao and USC’s defense early with the deep ball, coming off a dominant 16-for-27, 394 yard passing game.

No. 3 - DL - Nick Figueroa

The 2020 leader in both sacks and tackles for loss, Figueroa is overcoming a torn labrum he suffered months ago, with surgery costing him spring camp. Despite the injury, Figueroa said he's "been feeling really good.”

The redshirt senior is poised for a breakout 2021 season, tallying 20 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks last season. His strength and quickness off the edge should give Spartan head coach Brett Brennan plenty of problems come game time.

San Jose State Spartans

No. 1 - LB - Kyle Harmon -

The Spartan defense is spearheaded by Harmon, who had a team best 78 tackles in the shortened 2020 season. The senior inside linebacker led the defensive efforts against Southern Utah with nine tackles and one tackle for loss.

No. 2 - DL - Cade Hall -

The returning three-year starter, Hall brings experience to a young San Jose State squad. In 2020, he led the Mountain West Conference with ten sacks, and finished second for tackles for loss.

Hall is going to put immense pressure on perhaps USC’s biggest question mark, the offensive line. The Spartans need Hall to continuously get inside and disrupt QB Kedon Slovis’ rhythm, as well as suffocate the Trojans' run game.

No. 3 - DE - Viliami Fehoko -

The scheme-versatile Fehoko, often lined up opposite of Cade Hall, and can give headaches to any opposing lineman when he is at his best. The Bay Area native was selected to the Mountain West first team after starting in all eight games for the Spartans last season.

It would be no surprise to see USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell throw a few double teams at Fehoko in the Trojans first game of the 2021 season.

----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube