Three Reasons Why USC Could Cover the Spread Against UCLA

The USC Trojans are looking to cap off a perfect regular season tonight when they travel crosstown to Pasadena to take on their rivals, the UCLA Bruins.

USC (4-0) is favored by 2.5 points while looking to clinch a spot in the PAC-12 championship game, and what better way to cover the spread and do just that then to beat UCLA (3-2) at the Rose Bowl?

So let’s dive into the three reasons why the Trojans will win by at least a field goal on Saturday evening.

USC Advances to PAC-12 Championship Game With Win

The first reason USC will cover the spread is because they need a victory over the Bruins to play Washington in the championship next week. With USC only having to win by more than 2.5 points, this is a favorable betting line in football, as most wins come by at least three points. Especially when a team like the Trojans are in must-win mode, they will come out energized and ready to prove to the nation why they belong in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

[Watch: USC WR Erik Affholter Talks The Catch]

Trojans Have Momentum on Offense and Defense

Clay Helton’s team is coming off of a complete domination of Washington State on Sunday where the offense and defense thrived all night long. From quarterback Kedon Slovis who tossed five touchdowns and had a QBR of 97.9-out-of-100, to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown who had seven catches and four touchdowns in the first quarter.

And let’s not forget about the whole USC defense who forced three turnovers to go along with four sacks and allowing only 13 points in the 25-point massacre, Helton’s team has a lot of momentum going into Saturday. The Trojans are riding a four-game win streak, in which they have improved every single week since their season opener.

USC's offense looks like they have found a rhythm and the defense continues to succeed in Todd Orlando's scheme. “Our guys have shown a tremendous amount of confidence as the season has moved along. They have been playing great football,” Helton said in a press conference earlier this week. Look for that momentum to continue as they try and finish the regular season undefeated.

[Read: USC vs. UCLA Game Predictions]

Rivalry Game

The final reason USC will cover the 2.5-point spread is simply because they are playing their bitter rivals UCLA. The Trojans want to show-off to the city of Los Angeles as to why they are the better football school, and in every rivalry game, the players, coaches and personnel take it personally. The 15th-ranked Trojans will try to run up the score on UCLA, and will be playing with a swagger against their crosstown foes.

Especially in a COVID-crazy season, emotions will be high, and players will try to run up the score and pad the stats due to the shortened schedule. Expect USC to win by at least a touchdown, which will cover the 2.5 point line with ease.

USC has been favored in all 5 games this season, and currently hold a record of 2-2 against the spread. The game will be on ABC at 4:30 PM Pacific Standard Time.

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.