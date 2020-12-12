AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

WATCH: Former USC WR Erik Affholter Talks "The Catch"

Claudette Montana Pattison

Where Are They Now?

Today marks the 90th time that the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins will play one another in the crosstown rivalry series. In honor of game day, it's only natural to reminisce on one of the greatest UCLA vs USC game endings of all time. 

Erik Affholter a wide receiver for the USC Trojans is famously known around the Trojan community for "The Catch". 

It was 1987, as the Trojans welcomed the UCLA Bruins to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. 

[READ: USC Lands Alabama Defensive Tackle]

It wasn't a high scoring game, but what fans remember to this day was Rodney Peete and Erik Affholter's final drive towards the end. Late in the fourth quarter as the Trojans offense took the field on the line of scrimmage, USC QB Rodney Peete dropped back and found wideout Erik Affholter who escaped a few tacklers for a USC touchdown. 

Final Score: USC 17- UCLA 13

As Affholter made it into the end zone, the USC crowd went wild.

To this day, fans remember this game against Troy Aikman's UCLA Bruins, because of the fact that this game pushed the Trojans into the Jan 1st, Rose Bowl match up.

[READ: How To Watch: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins]

SI All Trojans caught up with Affholter to see what he's been up to since his football career ended. Following his time at USC, Affholter was taken in the 1989 NFL draft by the Washington Redskins to play in the big leagues. 

Recently, Affholter has written a book called "America's Miracle" which details how race, creed and color vanish in the college football setting.

The first page of Affholter's book writes, 

"For 150 years young men have waged war on each other for the entertainment of fans, student body, and alumni, creating the greatest spectacle on earth which is College Football. 20 years of playing and 25 years of coaching football has allowed me to see AMERICA in a unique way through the eyes of a player and a coach on the field looking up at 100,000 fans of all colors, all creeds, all religions, ALL LOVING the moment and LOVING each other. America is the Worlds gem and College Football is AMERICAS gift to the World. College Football is AMERICA's MIRACLE, where race, creed, and color vanishes and LOVE reigns."

America's Miracle is out TODAY! Click HERE to read a copy. 

TO WATCH: Erik Affholter discuss "The Catch" and his new book "America's Miracle" click the video above.

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How To Watch: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins

TV, Radio and Streaming details for USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins.

Claudette Montana Pattison

UCLA At First Glance: Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

As the Trojans prepare to take on a competitive UCLA defense, there are a few guys Graham Harrell and Kedon Slovis need to be aware of.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Parcel Man

Recruiting Roundtable: USC Early Signing Day Predictions

SI Recruiting Analysts John Garcia, Jr. and Edwin Weathersby II join AllTrojans to discuss where USC stands for the Early Signing Date on December 16th.

Kim Becker

by

Parcel Man

USC Lands Alabama Defensive Tackle

Ishmael Sopsher took to Twitter on Friday evening to make his announcement.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC vs. UCLA: Week Six Game Predictions

The USC Trojans are playing their last regular season game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. The winner of this cross-town rivalry game will receive the Victory Bell for the next year. Here are SI AllTrojans' predictions and pregame analysis.

Kim Becker

Talanoa Hufanga Graded Best in Coverage by PFF in FBS

Talanoa Hufanga has been an asset for the Trojans in 2020. His play this season has gained recognition from Pro Football Focus, for best coverage in FBS.

AustinGrad

by

Parcel Man

USC Hoops: Roster Turnover Hasn't Slowed Down The Trojans

Coach Andy Enfield has retooled his roster once again as the Trojans maintain their winning ways.

Millard Thomas

Former USC QB Matt Barkley Reminisces on 2009 Rivalry Game

Despite the majority of this game being slightly uneventful and dull, the last 90 seconds of this 2009 matchup is what people remember to this day.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Parcel Man

WATCH: Kyron Ware-Hudson Talks Flip from Oregon to USC

Mater Dei wide receiver Kyron-Ware Hudson committed to Oregon back in December 2019, but flipped his commitment to USC just last week.

Kim Becker

Will USC Increase Run Game Against UCLA?

To date USC has 1,252 passing yards, 446 rushing yards, and 1,252 receiving yards on the season.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Parcel Man