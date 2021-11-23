Skip to main content
    November 23, 2021
    Three Reasons USC Football Fans Should Get Excited About 2022

    New opportunities are on the horizon for the USC Trojans, as they continue to search for their next head coach.
    It's Thanksgiving weekend, which means the holidays are right around the corner, and 2022 is upon us. January will be a unique time for USC fans, who have desperately been looking for hope and change, following a 2021 season that has not met expectations. 

    It's expected that USC athletic director Mike Bohn will make a decision before Jan. 1, on who will permanently fill Clay Helton's shoes. But until then, here are three reasons to be optimistic about the future, if you're a Trojan faithful. 

    #1 New Opportunity 

    USC has found themselves in a unique situation this season, being one of the first Power 5 jobs to come available in early September. Now, of course, a new head coach means new possibilities for the future, which is exactly what USC fans are looking for. 

    It's possible that if Bohn nails this hire, the Men of Troy could turn things around next season and redeem themselves from their current [4-6] record this year. The unknown serves as an exciting opportunity for Trojan fans to believe in 'what is possible'.  

    #2 New Faces?

    When a school hires a new head coach, the possibility of having roster turnover is high. While some players may decide to seek opportunities elsewhere, the chance to bring in some more talent through the transfer portal is there. 

    Just look at what former Texas running back Keaontay Ingram has done for USC's program this year. He has played a major role in the success of the Trojans' rushing attack, and has served as a leader in the locker room.

    The portal serves as an opportunity to continue building on the talent that already exits in Southern California. 

    #3 Recruiting 

    USC's 2022 recruiting class currently ranks at No. 58 overall according to 247Sports. After losing five-star commit Domani Jackson, among others, a new head coach gives hope for salvaging the 2022 class before signing day ends.

