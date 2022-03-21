Skip to main content

USC 2022 Spring Ball: Three Things To Watch

USC spring football practice begins Tuesday, March 22.

Spring football is right around the corner for the USC Trojans!

The Men of Troy will officially begin spring practices this week, and hold their spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on April 23. 

That being said, here are three storylines to watch this spring.

No. 1 - Quarterback Situation 

While it's almost guaranteed that Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams will be the Trojans' starting quarterback next season, the room will certainly look different.

Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart both left the program through the transfer portal, leaving Miller Moss as USC's only backup option. 

Williams has familiarity with Lincoln Riley's offense, but needs to start developing relationships with his wide receivers. Spring camp will serve as a great opportunity for the former OU star to begin building chemistry with his new weapons.

No. 2 - New Defensive Coordinator 

It's no secret that USC's defense struggled last season under former defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. The Trojans finished 2021 ranked No. 89 in the NCAA for total defense.

Coach Riley hired Alex Grinch to serve as the teams new defensive coordinator. Grinch followed Riley from Oklahoma to USC. 

Grinch will look to develop the Trojans' defense into an elite unit, with the help of some new transfer portal additions including cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon (Colorado) and Latrell McCutchin (Oklahoma). 

Spring ball will be an excellent opportunity for Grinch to evaluate his side of the ball, ahead of the 2022 season.

No. 3 - The Lincoln Riley Approach 

Spring football will be a great opportunity for fans and media to see how things are progressing under new head coach Lincoln Riley. USC will hold their spring game on April 23, which will be the only opportunity for Trojan fans to see the team in action before September 3. 

Get excited USC fans, because the Lincoln Riley era is here, and it's just beginning. 

