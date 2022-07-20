USC 2022 Season: Three Things To Watch

USC football kicks off their 2022 season on September 3 against Rice.

Year one of the Lincoln Riley era will be heavily scrutinized through the season, but the former Oklahoma mastermind has made all the right decisions months into his tenure.

Here are three things to look out for during the upcoming season.

No. 1: The Caleb Williams - Jordan Addison Connection

One of the biggest moves from USC's 2022 offseason was the addition of Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison through the transfer portal.

Williams, will look to make major impacts for the Trojans' offense this season and launch into the No. 1 pick conversation for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jordan Addison, honored with the prestigious '21 Biletnikoff Award for receivers, totaled 100 receptions, 1,593 yards, and 17 touchdowns last season at Pittsburgh. Between the lines, Addison is one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football.

With Caleb Williams’ ability to extend plays outside the pocket; defenses are going to struggle keeping up with the speedy Addison for long stretches.

In Riley’s polished offensive scheme, Williams and Addison should see their draft stock skyrocket as they build a greater rapport on the field together.

No. 2: The Receiver Core Depth

Caleb Williams will have many weapons at his disposal this season.

Jordan Addison will command most of the attention from defenses, alongside Mario Williams, who caught 35 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman at Oklahoma.

The Trojans will also retain Tahj Washington, one of the lone bright spots during the conclusion of the Clay Helton era at USC.

Terrell Bynum from Washington and Brendan Rice, son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, from Colorado, also made their way to Southern California to join this star-studded offense.

No. 3: Transfer Influx Amidst Developing Culture

Despite a roster filled with talent from top to bottom, many of these student-athletes are transfers from schools all over the nation.

So much of producing wins in college football comes down to continuity. The relationship and trust level between the player and the coach, the coach’s ability to instill confidence in the player, the player’s familiarity with the playbook — all vital elements to building a culture in college football.

Riley will develop these different aspects of the program through his future years at USC, but it may not be smooth sailing from the launch. Fans should temper their expectations and give Riley a chance to get his feet wet and adjust to Trojan culture.

