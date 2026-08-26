Three Things USC Trojans Need to Prove Against San José State

One of the most anticipated seasons in recent USC history is officially upon us.

The No.14 USC Trojans will open the 2026 season Sept. 29 against San José State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Week 0 matchup between the Trojans and Spartans marks the beginning of a season that’s full of expectations. The Trojans enter the year ranked No. 14 in the AP Poll after going unranked to open the 2025 season.

USC brings back an FBS-leading amount of returning starters and signed the No. 1 freshman class in the nation. The roster has experience, high-end talent and more depth than the program has had in recent years.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Micah Banuelos (59), quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and USC Trojans defensive end Jadyn Ramos (95) celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To add to the pressure facing this USC squad, Lincoln Riley enters his fifth season at USC without a College Football Playoff appearance. The Trojans went 35-18 across his first four seasons, including a 6-13 record against ranked opponents.

Saturday's matchup with San José State will not answer every question facing the Trojans, but it can provide the first evidence that USC is building toward the team it wants to be by November.

Here are three things the Trojans need to prove in Week 0.

USC's Defense Has Truly Turned the Corner

The biggest question surrounding USC might still be its defense.

The Trojans have made significant changes on that side of the ball heading into 2026, with Gary Patterson taking over as defensive coordinator. That gives USC another opportunity to prove the improvement it made statistically last season can carry over into a new year.

TCU coach Gary Patterson during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. Ou Vs Tcu | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC allowed 34.4 points per game in 2023 before bringing that number down to 24.1 last season. The Trojans also ranked No. 21 nationally in third-down defense.

Those numbers represent progress, but the defense still has plenty to prove.

San José State provides an early opportunity to see how the unit looks under Patterson. The Spartans scored 28 points and gained 396 total yards against USC in the teams' 2023 matchup, despite the Trojans winning 56-28.

That performance should give USC plenty to clean up. San José State's offense plays at a fast pace and can put pressure on a defense to make plays in space. USC has to limit the kind of missed tackles that turn manageable plays into extended drives.

Keeping San José State below 20 points and limiting explosive plays would be an encouraging start.

Special Teams Can Become a Weapon

Special teams could also be a very important area for USC once Big Ten play begins.

The Trojans brought in Mike Ekeler as their special teams coordinator. His experience at programs such as Tennessee, Georgia and LSU also adds another layer of expectations to a phase that USC needs to make more reliable.

Sep 6, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Mike Ekeler crosses arms with linebacker Marques Watson-Trent (33) during warmups before the game against the Akron Zips at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest personnel question comes at punter.

Eddie Czaplicki is now in the NFL after winning the Ray Guy Award, leaving Memphis transfer Lachlan Carrigan to take over. Czaplicki averaged 47.8 yards per punt last season, making his production difficult to replace.

Carrigan's first game gives USC an early indication of what the position will look like in 2026.

The return game will look different.

Makai Lemon is gone, which means USC will have new players handling punt and kickoff return duties. That makes Saturday an important opportunity for the Trojans to establish some consistency at that position.

The Freshmen Can Show Who Is Ready

The No. 1 recruiting class in the country and its performance gives USC yet another major storyline entering Week 0.

Mark Bowman, Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Keenyi Pepe, Luke Wafle, Talanoa Ili, Jaimeon Winfield and Elbert Hill IV are among the freshmen who could see opportunities.

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

The coaching staff will be looking for more than just flashes.

For the offensive freshmen, that means handling Riley's tempo, lining up correctly and executing assignments without pre-snap mistakes. Defensive freshmen face a similar challenge in Patterson's system, where discipline, communication and tackling will determine whether they can earn more opportunities.

The Trojans have spent the offseason building a roster with more experience, recruiting talent and structural changes. Week 0 provides the first opportunity to see how those pieces function together.

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