USC Defensive Back Prophet Brown Gives Unfiltered Take on Gary Patterson's Defense

USC Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown is looking to expand his role heading into the 2026 season after an injury forced him to miss almost all of 2025, and he also had the opportunity to start fresh with new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. According to Brown, the Trojans' new scheme under Patterson is "amazing."

"Yeah, coach Patterson, his defense and his scheme is amazing. There's so much versatility in it. It really allows you to do plays and stuff. And as a defensive player, that's all he could want, so I love it. It's been great getting into the deep game plan and things. It's better than going against our offense every single day. We love those guys, but that's not how we were playing. This is why we do it, we watch a lot of film on the other products and stuff. So I'm really excited to go into this this year."

Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown (16) and safety Calen Bullock (7) break up a pass intended for Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Instead of viewing Patterson's energy as intense, Brown offered his interesting perspective after Wednesday's practice:

"I see it as greatness, you know. He expects perfection, and you wouldn't want it any other way. So we're not going to settle for anything this year. We're not going to be content with this. We're going to expect perfection, and wherever we land from there is where we land," said Brown.

"His knowledge of the game and what he demands from us as players, he's going to challenge you. There's not a player on the field he's not going to challenge. He's not going to sit back and relax and let you do you. You're going to have your freedom within the defense, of course. But in terms of the standard that he holds you to, he's always going to push you to be better because we can't all be better," Brown continued.

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

As USC shifts its focus from fall camp to game prepping, Brown's role on USC's defense remains to be seen. The Trojans have plenty of talent and depth in the defensive secondary, but Brown figures to be a key part of the rotation, revealing he's been practicing some nickel.

Everything Prophet Brown Said

On Jontez Williams

"He's one of the funniest guys I've met in my time here. As a teammate, he's all you can ask for. Leadership. He brings all his qualities, a lot of experience and stuff. But yeah, I love him. That's my guy."

Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams stands for a portrait during Iowa State football media day at Jack Trice Stadium on July 25, 2025, in Ames. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Growing as a Leader

"Yeah, no, definitely. I feel like last year, I learned a lot of off the field traits in terms of not being on the field with my teammates, but still being there to support them, giving them advice and stuff. And this year, it's just me on the field being vocal, communicating, making sure everybody's on the same page, and that we're all on the court. And it's been running real smoothly. I've enjoyed this role. And there's some similarities," said Brown.

Supporting Kilian O'Connor

"Yeah, I try to show a lot of support to Kilian. I definitely, I love him and care for him. We've been here together for like five years now, so that's one of my closest friends on the team. And so yeah, we're here with him. He's a great part of the team, and he impacts us to this day off the field as well."

How USC Trojans' Program Has Changed

"My time here, you know, it's ups and downs, and i've i've enjoyed them all. I've learned to really love the process, and in this last year i'm really taking everything in, not taking anything for granted, and I love the position we're in right now. Everything ahead of us, all to play for. So I feel like this program, since the day I got here to where we're at now, has taken tremendous leaps. And it's something USC fans should be excited for."

USC Trojans' Young Defensive Backs

"Yeah, no, we got a lot of great young guys. Maddie (Madden Riordan), Rock (Elbert Hill), those are studs. Jay (Jayden) Crowder as well. We got a great class that we brought in. And they're humble. That's what I really enjoy about that class they brought in. They come in wanting to learn and stuff. And we got that. That's usually a great player."

On Madden Riordan

USC Trojans freshman safety Madden Riordan | USC Trojans on SI

"Yeah, his maturity and knowledge of the game is really good. I learn off of everybody, but Matty, I've actually learned a lot from him as somebody who's came in and stuff. And so we've grown a great bond, we've learned of each other and stuff. And so he's smart, his savviness, it gets him a long way."

Practicing Nickel

"Oh, it's been great. At nickel, you get a mixture of both corner and safety, so it hasn't been too crazy of a transition. I play DB at the end of the day, and I'm going to make plays wherever they find me."

Working With Coach Paul Gonzales

"Coach Gonzales is great. Just my understanding of the game, basically running defenses and checking stuff. I feel like I've taken a great leaps in that and getting on the same page with the D staff. I feel like in the past, I've kind of been only sold into what I got. But now I'm seeing the whole field and it's been beneficial for me."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.