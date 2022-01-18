UCLA Likely Promoting Former USC Coach, Report Reveals

Skip to main content

UCLA Likely Promoting Former USC Coach Tim Drevno, Report Reveals

The Bruins lost offensive line coach Justin Frye, who accepted a new position with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Former USC offensive line coach Tim Drevno will likely become UCLA's new offensive line coach according to a report by Tracy Pierson of 247Sports.

Pierson writes: "A source close to the program said that it was "pretty certain" Drevno would be promoted to the OL job. He was out on the road recruiting Friday during the NCAA contact period, going to see a promising 2023 offensive line prospect in Washington."

USA TODAY 

USA TODAY 

Drevno, has served as an analyst for UCLA since last August. He was fired from USC following the Trojans 2020 season. Clay McGuire was brought in to replace Drevno under Clay Helton.

Drevno, 52, has coached the offensive line for USC, Michigan, Stanford, and the San Francisco 49ers in his professional career.

Justin Frye, UCLA’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach accepted a new position with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He will serve as the offensive line coach and associate head coach for offense next season.



