AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Today's USC Daily Report

Scott Wolf

Former USC offensive lineman Titus Tuiasosopo died this morning from a stroke, according to several friends.

He played offensive guard at USC from 1990-92 and attended Banning High School in Wilmington. His second cousin was former USC assistant coach/Washington quarterback Marques Tuiasosopo.

  • Tight end Michael Trigg, who has USC as his leader, will make his announcement on Sunday.
  • Here's the conference futures odds from BetOnline:

PAC 12 - Champion

Oregon 3/2

USC 2/1

Washington 6/1

Arizona State 9/1

California 9/1

Utah 9/1

Stanford 12/1

UCLA 12/1

Washington State 33/1

Arizona 100/1

Colorado 100/1

Oregon State 100/1

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Gets 9 a.m. Game To Start Season

Trojans start season vs. Arizona State in early morning encounter

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Morning Buzz: USC Only Needs Two Plane Flights This Regular Season

Is that going to hurt Trojans' College Football Playoff chances?

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Who was awake when Pac-12 announced schedule?

Scott Wolf

by

MarquisDeSade

USC Night Notes: Have You Seen The Over/Under?

Trojans are at 5.5 victories for regular season

Scott Wolf

by

TroBoy

Oregon Defense Takes Another Hit

Ducks safety Brady Breeze opts out of season

Scott Wolf

by

marvienna

Clay Helton Talks 9 AM PST Kickoff Game

"I don't care what time it is"

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Pasadenatrojan

USC Moves Up Without Playing

Trojans are 27th in AP poll

Scott Wolf

by

Pudly76

USC Got A Better Draw Than UCLA

Trojans' schedule seems easier than crosstown rivals

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

USC Back In College Football Odds

Trojans are 50-1 to win College Football Playoff

Scott Wolf

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Pac-12 schedule expected to be released today

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22