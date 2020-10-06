Today's USC Daily Report
Scott Wolf
Former USC offensive lineman Titus Tuiasosopo died this morning from a stroke, according to several friends.
He played offensive guard at USC from 1990-92 and attended Banning High School in Wilmington. His second cousin was former USC assistant coach/Washington quarterback Marques Tuiasosopo.
- Tight end Michael Trigg, who has USC as his leader, will make his announcement on Sunday.
- Here's the conference futures odds from BetOnline:
PAC 12 - Champion
Oregon 3/2
USC 2/1
Washington 6/1
Arizona State 9/1
California 9/1
Utah 9/1
Stanford 12/1
UCLA 12/1
Washington State 33/1
Arizona 100/1
Colorado 100/1
Oregon State 100/1