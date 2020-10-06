Today's USC Daily Report

Former USC offensive lineman Titus Tuiasosopo died this morning from a stroke, according to several friends.

He played offensive guard at USC from 1990-92 and attended Banning High School in Wilmington. His second cousin was former USC assistant coach/Washington quarterback Marques Tuiasosopo.

Tight end Michael Trigg, who has USC as his leader, will make his announcement on Sunday.

Here's the conference futures odds from BetOnline:

PAC 12 - Champion

Oregon 3/2

USC 2/1

Washington 6/1

Arizona State 9/1

California 9/1

Utah 9/1

Stanford 12/1

UCLA 12/1

Washington State 33/1

Arizona 100/1

Colorado 100/1

Oregon State 100/1