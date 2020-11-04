AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

WATCH: Todd Orlando Talks Strongest Unit on USC's Defense

Claudette Montana Pattison

Todd Orlando addressed the media on Wednesday to discuss USC's defensive progression leading up to the first game on Saturday. Todd Orlando has several play makers to choose from on defense. Many players like (ILB) Palaie Gaoteote IV have showed impressive strides in fall camp. However, one unit in particular has shown steady progression over the past few weeks.

"Everyone has collectively gotten better but the group that has always impressed me since I've gotten here is the safety position" (Orlando).

The Trojans have several stellar safeties like juniors, Talanoa Hufanga and Isaiah Mao Pola. Hufanga is one the nations top safeties and a strong safety option for the Trojans. Mao Pola had a team-best 4 picks last fall, including 1 in 3 consecutive games and two of his thefts were in the end zone. He will be another strong safety option and will look to lead the defense in his third year with the Trojans.

"We want to be the heart and soul of this team it all lands on us. This defense isn't going to work without our communication and without our leadership" (Mao Pola).

There is no doubt that Arizona State has some weapons on their offense that USC will have to prepare for. However, Mao Pola said that the defensive unit feels confident going up against guys like (QB) Jayden Daniels and (WR) Brandon Aiyuk.

"It changes nothing for us. It doesn't matter who steps on the field, we are always going to play the way we play and that is running with fanatical effort and running and hitting somebody" (Mao Pola).

With no fans in the Coliseum this year, USC will have to rely on their own energy to create momentum and consistency within their defense. Todd Orlando and Clay Helton have expressed their confidence in the progression of the defensive unit thus far. And come Saturday fans will see just how physical and explosive this defense can be. 

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Graham Harrell Talk USC's Run Game

"In this offense if you can run the football that is when you can win the most games" (Harrell).

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22

Pac12 Releases COVID-19 Game Protocols

As you prepare to watch your favorite Pac12 teams compete this weekend, remember that strict guidelines will still be in place.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Rialto Trojan

USC Yanks Hype Video

Mike Bohn apologizes for lack of judgement

Scott Wolf

by

rdorion_1

Game Week Preview: Offensive Line (USC)

Here is a look into some of the available options that the Trojans' have this season.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22

USC Saturday Buzz: Who Vets The Hype Videos?

Who approved a poorly planned attempt to look hip?

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

ASU At First Glance: Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

Here are four players to watch on ASU defense

Claudette Montana Pattison

Where Are They Now: Max Browne Talks Sam Darnold & Kedon Slovis

"A lot of people ask me who is the best quarterback in the PAC 12 and I think it is Kedon Slovis"

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Bourbon4me

Kedon Slovis Is Encouraging You To Vote

With the election just a few days away NFL and college football players are encouraging citizens to get out and vote.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Topix Trojan

2021 QB Miller Moss Talks Enrolling at USC in January

Moss is a SI99 QB.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22

Game Week QB Preview: (USC) Kedon Slovis vs. (ASU) Jayden Daniels

USC and Arizona State have two of the most competitive quarterbacks in the Pac12 one could argue. Kedon Slovis and Jayden Daniels are both retuning starters and are expected to show progress in year 2.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Trojansteve