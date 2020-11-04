WATCH: Todd Orlando Talks Strongest Unit on USC's Defense

Todd Orlando addressed the media on Wednesday to discuss USC's defensive progression leading up to the first game on Saturday. Todd Orlando has several play makers to choose from on defense. Many players like (ILB) Palaie Gaoteote IV have showed impressive strides in fall camp. However, one unit in particular has shown steady progression over the past few weeks.

"Everyone has collectively gotten better but the group that has always impressed me since I've gotten here is the safety position" (Orlando).

The Trojans have several stellar safeties like juniors, Talanoa Hufanga and Isaiah Mao Pola. Hufanga is one the nations top safeties and a strong safety option for the Trojans. Mao Pola had a team-best 4 picks last fall, including 1 in 3 consecutive games and two of his thefts were in the end zone. He will be another strong safety option and will look to lead the defense in his third year with the Trojans.

"We want to be the heart and soul of this team it all lands on us. This defense isn't going to work without our communication and without our leadership" (Mao Pola).

There is no doubt that Arizona State has some weapons on their offense that USC will have to prepare for. However, Mao Pola said that the defensive unit feels confident going up against guys like (QB) Jayden Daniels and (WR) Brandon Aiyuk.

"It changes nothing for us. It doesn't matter who steps on the field, we are always going to play the way we play and that is running with fanatical effort and running and hitting somebody" (Mao Pola).

With no fans in the Coliseum this year, USC will have to rely on their own energy to create momentum and consistency within their defense. Todd Orlando and Clay Helton have expressed their confidence in the progression of the defensive unit thus far. And come Saturday fans will see just how physical and explosive this defense can be.

