Trojan Alumni React To USC's Recent Transfer Portal Commitments

Lincoln Riley has been active in the NCAA transfer portal since taking over responsibilities at USC in late November. The Trojans picked up their twelfth transfer commitment on Sunday, and have brought in several top talents from all around the country.

Here is the list of USC's recent commitments:

- CB Mekhi Blackmon (Colorado)

- CB Latrell McCutchin (Oklahoma)

- WR Brenden Rice (Colorado)

- RB Austin Jones (Stanford)

- RB Travis Dye (Oregon)

- WR Terrell Bynum (Washington)

- WR Mario Williams (Oklahoma)

- OL Bobby Haskins (Virginia)

- LB Romello Height (Auburn)

- LB Shane Lee (Alabama)

- DL Tyrone Taleni (Kansas State)

- DL Earl Barquet (TCU)

Several former USC football players vocalized their thoughts on the Trojans' recent recruiting efforts. Here are their reactions:

Matt Leinart, Former USC Quarterback

Dion Bailey, Former USC Safety

Antwaun Woods, Former USC Defensive Lineman

Marc Tyler, Former USC Running Back

