USC Football: Trojans Considering Former Pac-12 Wideout Transfer
The USC Trojans have made an offer to former Arizona State wide receiver Elijhah Badger. Badger entered the transfer portal in late April, and over 20 programs have already expressed interest in the California native.
Other top programs, such as Michigan, Florida State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Texas A&M, have expressed interest in Badger.
Originally from Folsom, Badger was a standout four-star recruit from Folsom High School. He committed to Arizona State in early 2020 and spent four successful years as a Sun Devil. In 2023, Badger amassed 65 catches for 7213 yards and three touchdowns. His standout performance came in a game against Colorado, where he made 12 catches for 134 yards, despite the team's loss.
The wide receiver has two years of eligibility left in his college career. Badger stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 185 pounds. In his college career, he's tallied 142 receptions for 1,640 yards, 10 touchdowns, and an average of 115 yards per reception.
While USC could continue to get all the help they can on defense, another pass catcher for their new quarterback and head coach, Lincoln Riley, wouldn't hurt.
