USC News: Top Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman Set to Visit Trojans
It's no secret that USC needs depth along its defensive line — particularly at tackle.
The Trojans' success in the transfer portal this offseason has been decent. Landing defensive backs Akili Arnold and Kamari Ramsey was significant. Middle 'backer Easton Mascarenas-Arnold also figures to be an impact transfer from the jump.
Outside of Vanderbilt transfer Nate Clifton, landing impact players along the defensive line has been a bit of an issue. With the Trojans striking out on a few targets in recent weeks, Lincoln Riley has reportedly pivoted to another target in the form of Wyoming transfer Gavin Meyer.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman signed with Wyoming out of high school. Originally from Wisconsin, Meyer played the last four years with the Cowboys.
After playing sparingly the first two years of his career, Meyer has combined for 8.5 TFL and 4.0 sacks from 2022-23. Last season, he registered 26 tackles and 3.5 TFL in 13 games.
According to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Meyer will visit USC soon. He's also said to be considering the likes of Cal, Wisconsin, Florida State, and Illinois.
USC did have some luck recently with another former Wyoming DL in Solomon Byrd. Byrd had a combined 18.5 TFL and 10.0 sacks over the last two years once transferring. He was drafted in the 7th round by the Houston Texans in this year's draft.
Meyer likely wouldn't be an impact starter. However, with multiple years of experience, he'd help in giving USC both depth and maturity along its defensive front. Since the Trojans will be competing in the Big Ten, the physicality Meyer brings to the table should pair nicely with the tough, jumbo offensive linemen USC will be facing on a weekly basis.
