Update On Your Favorite Trojans (In the NFL)

USC has 32 alumni on NFL rosters this year according to USC Athletics. Several are starters for major NFL franchises. Here is your weekly Trojans in the NFL update.

Zach Banner - Pittsburgh Steelers

After earning the starting right tackle role for the 2020 season, Banner's season was cut short due to a ACL injury in week 1. Banner underwent surgery and is now reporting a healthy recovery.

JuJu Smith Schuster - Pittsburgh Steelers

JuJu Smith Schuster performed well on Sunday against the Ravens leading in receiving yards (67 yards) and receptions (7). However, Schuster's luck didn't go too far, following the game on Sunday he received a fine from the NFL for wearing his socks too low. The letter writes that per rule 5, "your stockings failed to cover your lower leg". Schuster and teammate James Conner (who was also fined) will each have to pay $5,000 to the NFL for the violation.

Micheal Pittman Jr. - Indianapolis Colts

Congratulations are in order for former USC wide receiver Micheal Pittman Jr who got engaged to his longtime girlfriend in October. You can expect to see Pittman Jr back on the football field as well. Last week he was removed from the injury reserve list following his recovery from compartment leg syndrome. Pittman Jr saw some play action on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Sam Darnold - NY Jets

The Jet's have visibility struggled this year and have yet to win a game since week 1. Recently, speculation has circled around the Jet's trading QB Sam Darnold for Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, as they Jet's have the first pick in the 2021 draft. Jet's GM Joe Douglas went on record to back up the former Trojan saying,

"Sam is an ultra-talented quarterback and I really can't say enough about his grit and his toughness....ultimately I have to do a better job of putting talent around Sam and we have to develop some kind of continuity within the offense moving forward". (Douglas)

Austin Jackson - Miami Dolphins

Left tackle Austin Jackson was placed on the injury reserve list due to a foot injury. On Wednesday November 4th, Jackson was seen back at practice, making closer strides to a return.

Adoree Jackson - Tennessee Titans

Per, the Tennessee Titans,

"Cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who practiced five times over the past two weeks but missed last Friday's session, practiced on Wednesday. The Titans moved Jackson to the 'Designated for Return' list last month. This designation opened up a three-week window for Jackson to practice with the team, and he will not count against the team's 53-man roster until being activated from injured reserve. This is the start of the third practice week for Jackson, and the Titans".

