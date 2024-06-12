USC Football: Trojans Offer 2025 Auburn Commit
USC football has offered four-star defensive line prospect Jourdin Crawford. The 6-foot-1 defensive lineman is part of the class of 2025, and hails from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama.
Crawford has already committed to play for Auburn football, making that commitment last October, but there is always the chance that he switches his commitment, especially until National Signing Day takes place. He had yet to even receive nearly all of his offers at that point, including USC. Crawford has an official visit scheduled with LSU for later this week, he has only unofficially visited Auburn and Miami before, per 247Sports.
He would be a huge defensive addition for the Trojans, especially after a dominant junior season. Crawford posted 67 tackles, 17 sacks, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one interception during the 2023 season. He posted 60 tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble, and 15 tackles for loss in 2022. He is also on his school's track and field team.
Crawford has received a multitude of other offers, including from schools like LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Marshall, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, UCF, Vanderbilt, Washington, and West Virginia, per 247Sports.
