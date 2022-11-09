Skip to main content

Trojans' running back Matt Colombo joins the USC on Fan Nation podcast

Colombo, former St. John Bosco star, on what it's like to play for Lincoln Riley

In the seventh episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum interview USC running back Matt Colombo, break down the win over Cal, preview the upcoming game vs. Colorado and much more.

Listen to the full podcast below and subscribe to the USC Trojans on Fan Nation YouTube channel.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast is hosted by Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum.

Jacob Hare is a student at USC from Penn Valley, Pennsylvania majoring in journalism. He aspires to have his own talk show in the future. 

Jacob Erlbaum is a student at Syracuse University with a major in broadcasting and digital journalism. He is from Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. He aspires to be a play-by-play broadcaster for the NHL. 

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20227
Football

With Caleb Williams at the controls, Lincoln Riley's USC offense continues to get better

By Wyatt Allsup
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20221
Football

2022 Heisman odds: Caleb Williams' stock drops despite impressive performance

By Sam Brown
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20225
Football

College football rankings: USC moves up to No. 8 in AP Top 25 Poll

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 202217
Football

USC concerned about defense after win over Cal: 3 takeaways

By Wyatt Allsup
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20226
Football

Look: Best photos from USC Trojans vs. Cal Bears Pac-12 football game

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20221
Football

USC beats Cal 41-35: Live updates recap, highlights from Pac-12 football game in LA

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans football arizona pac-12 18
Football

How to watch USC vs. California: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans football arizona pac-12 80
Football

USC holds steady at No. 3 in Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By All Trojans Staff