Breaking: Tyler Vaughns Declares For 2021 NFL Draft

USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Vaughns took to Twitter to release his statement and cited, "After much thought, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. First and foremost, I would like to give thanks to the man above for putting me in the position I am in today. I would also like to thank the Trojan Family for all the support and love you have shown over my four years here at SC.

A special thank you goes out to my tutors and advisors for helping me earn my degree. There are so many individuals who have kept me grounded throughout my career, and I wouldn't be the person I am today without your guidance. Lastly, I would like to thank all of my coaches who have supported me throughout my playing years starting off as a young kid.

Y'all taught me a lot about the game and life, and most importantly how to make the most of all the opportunities I have been blessed with. For that, I am forever grateful."

Vaughns follows fellow USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. Brown made his announcement on January 2nd, 2020. Although Vaughns is a redshirt senior, he could have utilized the NCAA's extra year of eligibility rule which was put in place following the coronavirus pandemic. Instead the Pasadena native will take a shot at the big leagues and leave WRU behind.

In Vaughns five seasons with the Trojans he recorded a total of 222 receptions, 2,801 yards receiving, and 20 touchdowns. To add, this season the wideout had 33 receptions, 406 yards receiving and three touchdowns in USC's six game stint. Vaughns also played an active role on special teams from 2017-2020.



Vaughns came into USC's football program in 2016, a four-start recruit out of Bishop Amat HS. The wide receiver was recruited by Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Notre Dame, and many others but ultimately settled on USC.

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.