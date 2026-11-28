While both the No. 15 USC Trojans and No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders are looking to make the College Football Playoff, the two teams have officially announced a scheduled matchup for the 2027 season. In Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, USC and Texas Tech will square off on Friday, Aug. 27, and the game will be broadcast on FOX.

Without USC and Notre Dame playing each other in 2027, the Texas Tech game fills the open spot on the Trojans' schedule. While many fans will likely miss the rivalry with the Fighting Irish, USC has proven its willingness and desire to play top opponents in the country.

The game will be called the MGM Classic, a new kickoff event for FOX to start the college football season. With the CFP expanding to 24 teams in 2027, the season will start in what is currently considered week 0. With a majority of teams now starting games earlier, USC and Texas Tech will have the spotlight with their Friday-night matchup.

Texas Tech's Joey McGuire looks on during a Big 12 Conference football game, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in Galaxy Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the official announcement, USC athletic director Jen Cohen released a statement on the partnership between the Trojans, Texas Tech, and FOX:

“We’re excited to open the 2027 season at Allegiant Stadium against Texas Tech, and we appreciate MGM and FOX for their efforts in making this matchup possible. We know the Trojan Family will be well represented in Las Vegas and excited for a nationally televised contest between two top programs, and we look forward to a competitive game and an electric atmosphere," said Cohen.

Jan 13, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans athletic director Jen Cohen (Jennifer Cohen) reacts after the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FOX Sports Executive Vice President Jordan Bazant also released a statement with the scheduling announcement.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“When you think of championship matchups in Las Vegas, you think of iconic moments, unmatched electricity, and world-class spectacle. Texas Tech versus USC delivers all that and more, bringing viewers an elite FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY night main event from the moment the bell rings," said Bazant.

While Allegiant Stadium opened in 2020, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have some experience playing in the venue. Most recently, the Trojans defeated the LSU Trojans in the Vegas Kickoff Classic during the 2024 season. Later that year, USC defeated the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl in the same stadium.

USC is 3-0 in its history over Texas Tech, and the last time the two teams squared off was in the 1995 Cotton Bowl.

USC Trojans 2027 Football Opponents

Texas Tech, Aug. 27

UNLV, Sept. 4

Nevada, TBA

Illinois, TBA

Indiana, TBA

Minnesota, TBA

UCLA, TBA

Wisconsin, TBA

at Iowa, TBA

at Maryland, TBA

at Ohio State, TBA

at Washington, TBA

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The dates for Big Ten games have not yet been announced, so only two of USC's opponents have officially been scheduled. When the Trojans' two bye weeks will be also remains to be seen.

Texas Tech is on the verge of the College Football Playoff, securing a date in the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 2 Utah. Meanwhile, USC does not have a path to the Big Ten title game in 2026, but the Trojans can spoil the UCLA Bruins' postseason hopes during rivalry weekend.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.