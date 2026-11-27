There's Los Angeles traffic jams, then there's the 2026 College Football Playoff logjam entering Nov. 28.

Both the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins are known to back up traffic when they meet up in the same venue. Yet the two storied programs are involved in their own bumper-to-bumper race for the College Football Playoff. Iowa's win on Friday eliminates USC from the Big Ten title race, while the Bruins can clinch a spot in the game with a win over the Trojans.

This version of the Battle of Los Angeles certainly will help crystallize the conference championship and College Football Playoff picture. It's time to dive into it before dropping the final prediction.

USC Can Spoil UCLA's Big Ten Title Hopes

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA head coach Bob Chesney in the second half the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA is the one controlling its own destiny when it comes to clinching a spot during conference championship weekend. The Bruins head to Indianapolis by beating the rival Trojans. And coach Bob Chesney earns a big chance to really win over the UCLA faithful by beating USC in his first taste of the rivalry.

The Trojans enter at 8-3 under coach Lincoln Riley...with a chance to possibly sneak into the CFP if some chaos occurs.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) gains 15 yards and a first down as he pushes off Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jamare Glasker (4) during the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beating the now No. 9 ranked Bruins certainly helps USC. But the Trojans needed more than one team within the conference to lose. With Iowa's win, USC can only reach the CFP with an at-large bid, meaning a number of upsets will need to happen to help the Trojans.

But there's another edge USC gets presented ahead of the Rose Bowl showdown to close out November.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is fully healthy for this latest version of the Battle of Los Angeles. UCLA faces a far different scenario.

Backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach stepped in for injured starter Nico Iamaleava during the Oct. 10 upset against Oregon. But now Dieffenbach became the one leaving with an injury against Michigan on Nov. 21. Dieffenbach is listed as questionable for USC-UCLA. There's the belief that Chesney will consider rolling with a committee behind center.

But if Chesney avoids going with two passers, look for true freshman Madden Iamaleava to handle the reins for UCLA. And best believe USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson will unleash an array of heat on the younger Iamaleava brother to test him throughout the afternoon.

Maiava's health and veteran expertise for this game puts USC at the advantage here.

Will USC Shake Things up Again?

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC toppled a UCLA team enduring a coaching change one year ago. This Bruins team looks way less vulnerable with Chesney leading them.

Except UCLA is battered at its most crucial position of quarterback. The Bruins may need to lean into their Big Ten and CFP hopes on an inexperienced passer.

But USC can't afford to play this game close either. UCLA walks in 5-1 overall in games decided by 14 points or less. Plus USC must avoid the sluggish first half starts, as its plagued the Trojans the last two weeks.

UCLA has risen as a feel good story for the 2026 season. But USC's knowledge of winning this game under Riley, especially with Maiava leading the offense, swings the slight edge to the Trojans.

Final Prediction: USC 27, UCLA 20

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