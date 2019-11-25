Michael Pittman Voted MVP At USC Awards Banquet

USC announced its 2019 team awards Sunday at its annual banquet. Senior wide receiver Michael Pittman was voted MVP. The All-American candidate and Biletnikoff semifinalist leads the Trojans with 95 receptions for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns. That's already tied for the fifth most catches in a season in school history.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Most Valuable Player: wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Most Inspirational Player: inside linebacker John Houston Jr.

Trojan Way Leadership Award: wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

Trojan Commitment Award: defensive lineman Christian Rector

Linemen of the Year: offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (offense), defensive lineman Jay Tufele (defense)

Perimeter Players of the Year: wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (offense), safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Isaiah Pola-Mao (defense)

Special Teams Player of the Year: placekicker Chase McGrath

Service Team Players of the Year: tight ends Sean Mahoney and Scott Voigt (offense) and inside linebackers Matt Bayle and Grant Jones (defense)

Player of the Game vs. UCLA: quarterback Kedon Slovis

Howard Jones/Football Alumni Club Academic Award (overall academic achievement): offensive guard Jacob Daniel

Bob Chandler Award (underclassman with outstanding athletic ability, academic achievement and character): tight end Erik Krommenhoek

John McKay Award (player with the most competitive spirit): offensive tackle Drew Richmond

Joe Collins Walk-on Award: tailback Quincy Jountti

Chris Carlisle Courage Award: offensive tackle Austin Jackson

Jack Oakie “Rise and Shine” Award (player who best embodies the Fight On spirit): quarterback Matt Fink

Community Service Award: wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Lifters Award: wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., tailback Quincy Jountti

Captains: inside linebackers John Houston Jr. and Jordan Iosefa, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., defensive lineman Christian Rector