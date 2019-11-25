Trojans
Michael Pittman Voted MVP At USC Awards Banquet

Adam Maya

USC announced its 2019 team awards Sunday at its annual banquet. Senior wide receiver Michael Pittman was voted MVP. The All-American candidate and Biletnikoff semifinalist leads the Trojans with 95 receptions for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns. That's already tied for the fifth most catches in a season in school history.  

Here's the complete list of winners:

Most Valuable Player: wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Most Inspirational Player: inside linebacker John Houston Jr.

Trojan Way Leadership Award: wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

Trojan Commitment Award: defensive lineman Christian Rector

Linemen of the Year: offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (offense), defensive lineman Jay Tufele (defense)

Perimeter Players of the Year: wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (offense), safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Isaiah Pola-Mao (defense)

Special Teams Player of the Year: placekicker Chase McGrath

Service Team Players of the Year: tight ends Sean Mahoney and Scott Voigt (offense) and inside linebackers Matt Bayle and Grant Jones (defense)

Player of the Game vs. UCLA: quarterback Kedon Slovis

Howard Jones/Football Alumni Club Academic Award (overall academic achievement): offensive guard Jacob Daniel

Bob Chandler Award (underclassman with outstanding athletic ability, academic achievement and character): tight end Erik Krommenhoek

John McKay Award (player with the most competitive spirit): offensive tackle Drew Richmond

Joe Collins Walk-on Award: tailback Quincy Jountti

Chris Carlisle Courage Award: offensive tackle Austin Jackson

Jack Oakie “Rise and Shine” Award (player who best embodies the Fight On spirit): quarterback Matt Fink

Community Service Award: wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Lifters Award: wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., tailback Quincy Jountti

Captains: inside linebackers John Houston Jr. and Jordan Iosefa, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., defensive lineman Christian Rector

