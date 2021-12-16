Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    USC's 2022 Football Schedule Revealed

    The Trojans conclude the 2022 regular season against UCLA [Nov. 19] and Notre Dame [Nov. 26].
    The Pac-12 unveiled USC's 2022 football schedule on Thursday morning.

    New head coach Lincoln Riley and the Men of Troy, will play twelve games total, including three non conference games against Rice, Fresno State and Notre Dame.

    USC’s five road games will be at UCLA, Utah, Stanford, Arizona and Oregon State. The team will play Arizona State, California, Colorado, Washington State, Notre Dame, Fresno State, and Rice at home.

    The Trojans conclude the 2022 regular season against UCLA [Nov. 19] and Notre Dame [Nov. 26]. This will be the first time since 2018 the team ends its regular season playing the Bruins and Fighting Irish, in that order. USC is not scheduled to play Oregon or Washington next season.

    The Pac-12 Football Championship Game will take place on Friday, Dec. 2, in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will air on FOX.

    2022 USC FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

    Sept. 3 — Rice

    Sept. 10 — at Stanford

    Sept. 17 — Fresno State

    Sept. 24 — at Oregon State

    Oct. 1 — Arizona State

    Oct. 8 — Washington State

    Oct. 15 — at Utah

    Oct. 22 — BYE DATE

    Oct. 29 — at Arizona

    Nov. 5 — California

    Nov. 11 (Fri.) — Colorado

    Nov. 19 — at UCLA

    Nov. 26 — Notre Dame

