USC's 2022 Football Schedule Revealed

The Pac-12 unveiled USC's 2022 football schedule on Thursday morning.

New head coach Lincoln Riley and the Men of Troy, will play twelve games total, including three non conference games against Rice, Fresno State and Notre Dame.

USC’s five road games will be at UCLA, Utah, Stanford, Arizona and Oregon State. The team will play Arizona State, California, Colorado, Washington State, Notre Dame, Fresno State, and Rice at home.

The Trojans conclude the 2022 regular season against UCLA [Nov. 19] and Notre Dame [Nov. 26]. This will be the first time since 2018 the team ends its regular season playing the Bruins and Fighting Irish, in that order. USC is not scheduled to play Oregon or Washington next season.

The Pac-12 Football Championship Game will take place on Friday, Dec. 2, in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will air on FOX.

2022 USC FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 — Rice

Sept. 10 — at Stanford

Sept. 17 — Fresno State

Sept. 24 — at Oregon State

Oct. 1 — Arizona State

Oct. 8 — Washington State

Oct. 15 — at Utah

Oct. 22 — BYE DATE

Oct. 29 — at Arizona

Nov. 5 — California

Nov. 11 (Fri.) — Colorado

Nov. 19 — at UCLA

Nov. 26 — Notre Dame

-----

