AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Afternoon Notes: One Way It Makes Sense To Sign So Many Cornerbacks

Scott Wolf

I mentioned last week USC had commitments from five cornerbacks out of 18 total players in its 2021 recruiting class.

An NFL defensive coordinator told me that he saw one reason it made sense to take so many cornerbacks.

"The way teams pass so much these days, they might take a corner who might be a little slow and want to switch him to safety," the coach said. "Then you have a safety who is used to play man-to-man coverage and it enables you to play more man-to-man defense.

"So maybe they will take even more corners if they think they need to add some safeties who can play against a pass-happy offense."

  • Former USC guard Kyle Sturdivant has been granted immediate eligibility at Georgia Tech.
  • USC QB Kedon Slovis was named one of the top 40 players in college football by the Sporting News. Slovis was ranked No. 27.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Sunday Buzz: College Football Resembles A Madhouse

What happens if SEC plays in fall and Pac-12 wants to play in spring?

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Where would Trojans' Class of 2020 be ranked without Jack Yary?

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Saturday Buzz: Deadline Passed On Alumni Group Letter

University President Carol Folt was asked for response

Scott Wolf

by

yeateam

Is Pac-12 Revising Its Thinking On COVID-19?

Conference said not to be serious about winter season

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Clay Helton makes both lists for the first time

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

Jim Mora Jr. talks value in High School Athletes enrolling early

Plus his opinion on what makes a player successful going from college to the NFL.

ClaudetteMontana

by

Bourbon4me

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Top Pac-12 Schools Fighting For Recruiting Title

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Does Losing Two Tight Ends Matter At USC?

Air Raid offense doesn't feature the position

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

A Glimpse at USC's Glory Days

A look at roster shows why it was a dominant program under Pete Carroll

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

Morning Buzz: Jack Yary And USC Part Ways

Freshman tight end was one of just three skill players signed in Class of 2020

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22