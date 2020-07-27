USC Afternoon Notes: One Way It Makes Sense To Sign So Many Cornerbacks

I mentioned last week USC had commitments from five cornerbacks out of 18 total players in its 2021 recruiting class.

An NFL defensive coordinator told me that he saw one reason it made sense to take so many cornerbacks.

"The way teams pass so much these days, they might take a corner who might be a little slow and want to switch him to safety," the coach said. "Then you have a safety who is used to play man-to-man coverage and it enables you to play more man-to-man defense.

"So maybe they will take even more corners if they think they need to add some safeties who can play against a pass-happy offense."

Former USC guard Kyle Sturdivant has been granted immediate eligibility at Georgia Tech.