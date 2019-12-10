USC's Kedon Slovis Named Pac-12's Top Offensive Freshman

USC didn't have the most all-conference players. But no team had more non-seniors recognized. It was also the only one to boast candidates for the top freshman awards.

The Pac-12 announced its all-conference team Tuesday and the Trojans were well represented. Quarterback Kedon Slovis won Freshman Offensive Player of the Year. His 294.7 passing yards per game was first among all FBS freshmen and eighth nationally. His 71.8 completion percentage ranks fifth nationally and tops among freshmen.

Slovis is USC's fourth FOPOY winner since the award was introduced in 2009, joining WR Robert Woods (2010), WR Marqise Lee (2011) and QB Sam Darnold (2016).

Wide receiver Michael Pittman, offensive tackle Austin Jackson and defensive tackle Jay Tufele made the Pac-12 all-first-team. Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, defensive lineman Drake Jackson, safety Talanoa Hufanga and return specialist Velus Jones made the second team. Jackson was also an honorable mention for Freshman Defensive Player of the Year, which went to Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux. Pittman also made the second team for all-purpose/special teams.

Five other Trojans were honorable mentions, including defensive back Olaijah Griffin, linebacker John Houston, kicker Chase McGrath, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, wide receiver Tyler Vaughns and Slovis.

Pittman and Houston are the lone USC seniors to be recognized. Six Trojans were first-time starters this season. Eleven still have eligibility remaining.

Utah's Zack Moss won Offensive Player of the Year, Cal's Evan Weaver earned Defensive Player of the Year and Utah's Kyle Whittingham was the Coach of the Year.

