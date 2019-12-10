Trojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC's Kedon Slovis Named Pac-12's Top Offensive Freshman

Adam Maya

USC didn't have the most all-conference players. But no team had more non-seniors recognized. It was also the only one to boast candidates for the top freshman awards.

The Pac-12 announced its all-conference team Tuesday and the Trojans were well represented. Quarterback Kedon Slovis won Freshman Offensive Player of the Year. His 294.7 passing yards per game was first among all FBS freshmen and eighth nationally. His 71.8 completion percentage ranks fifth nationally and tops among freshmen. 

Slovis is USC's fourth FOPOY winner since the award was introduced in 2009, joining WR Robert Woods (2010), WR Marqise Lee (2011) and QB Sam Darnold (2016).

Wide receiver Michael Pittman, offensive tackle Austin Jackson and defensive tackle Jay Tufele made the Pac-12 all-first-team. Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, defensive lineman Drake Jackson, safety Talanoa Hufanga and return specialist Velus Jones made the second team. Jackson was also an honorable mention for Freshman Defensive Player of the Year, which went to Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux. Pittman also made the second team for all-purpose/special teams.

Five other Trojans were honorable mentions, including defensive back Olaijah Griffin, linebacker John Houston, kicker Chase McGrath, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, wide receiver Tyler Vaughns and Slovis.

Pittman and Houston are the lone USC seniors to be recognized. Six Trojans were first-time starters this season. Eleven still have eligibility remaining.

Utah's Zack Moss won Offensive Player of the Year, Cal's Evan Weaver earned Defensive Player of the Year and Utah's Kyle Whittingham was the Coach of the Year. 

The full list of Pac-12 honorees can be found here.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why I Was Wrong on the Clay Helton Story

Adam Maya
47 1

An apology and explanation for incorrectly reporting Clay Helton would be dismissed as USC's head coach

Urban Meyer: USC 'An Elite, Elite Job'

Adam Maya
0

Is the USC head coaching job more glamour than great? Colin Cowherd thinks so. Urban Meyer disagrees.

USC's Holiday Bowl Selection Tough to Celebrate

Adam Maya
3 0

USC is going back to the Holiday Bowl. Consider it another misplaced Christmas present for the Trojans.

USC's 'Brand Name' Makes It Attractive Option for Alamo Bowl

Adam Maya
0

Alamo Bowl CEO Derrick Fox explains the key factors in possibly choosing between USC and Oregon for the New Year's Eve bowl game in San Antonio.

Report: USC to retain Clay Helton

Adam Maya
1

USC plans to retain fourth-year coach Clay Helton, according to FootballScoop.com.

USC AD Mike Bohn: Clay Helton 'Will Continue to be Our Head Coach'

Adam Maya
0

Mike Bohn finally answered the biggest question currently surrounding USC football -- he's keeping Clay Helton -- creating more questions than ever in the process.

USC Mailbag: Can Clay Helton Save His Job?

Adam Maya
4 0

You asked, I answered ...

USC Will Have 'A Dangerous Backfield' in 2020

Adam Maya
2 0

USC's running backs improved about as much as any position group on the team, and their impact was evident in the blowout win over UCLA. The stable should be even better next year.

Clay Helton's Likely Parting Gift Includes Building USC’s Promising Foundation

Adam Maya
6 0

Clay Helton never assumes credit or is given it. But he deserves a lot for what USC could look like in 2020.

Michael Pittman Voted MVP At USC Awards Banquet

Adam Maya
1

USC announced its 2019 team awards Sunday. Michael Pittman won MVP. Seven freshmen and sophomores were honored.