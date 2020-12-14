AllTrojans
USC In The NFL Week 14: Steelers Offense Struggled But JuJu Smith-Schuster Continues To Produce

AustinGrad

The injury and COVID-19 bug has infected a lot of NFL teams and players as we wrap up week 14 of the 2020 season. This also goes for former USC Trojans, including Tyron Smith, Jurrell Casey and Adoree Jackson. While these key players may be injured, there’s plenty of other alumni that played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, so let’s dive into the best performances of the week.

Nelson Agholor, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders receivers have been streaky all season, but Agholor came to play against a solid Indianapolis Colts defense. Agholor hauled in 5 catches for 100 yards and a beautiful touchdown reception coming against cover-2 defense. Agholor now has seven touchdowns on the year, and is becoming one of Derek Carr’s favorite targets, getting 26 passes thrown his way in the last three weeks. Unfortunately, the Raiders couldn’t get the win, falling 44-27 to the Colts.

Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ronald Jones II continues to have a career year for the Buccaneers, and the team is playing well. Jones II carried the ball 18 times, for 80 yards and a leaping touchdown in Tampa Bay’s 26-14 win over Minnesota. Jones has amounted 900 yards with three games to go and is still averaging five yards-per-carry which is elite for running backs. Jones will try to reach 1,000 yards next week against Atlanta.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

After starting 11-0, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on a two-game losing streak after their loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. While the Steelers offense has struggled, Smith-Schuster has continued to produce. JuJu caught six passes for 55 yards and the only touchdown of the second half for the Steelers. While his yards per reception are down, Smith-Schuster has 7 TD’s and is still on pace to reach over 90 receptions on the season.

Uchenna Nwosu, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

The L.A. Chargers bounced back this weekend against Atlanta and showed some life behind strong defensive play. Former 2nd round pick Uchenna Nwosu had a sack and two QB hits in the win. He hurried Matt Ryan four times, with one resulting in an interception.

Nickell Robey-Coleman, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles finally looked like a competent NFL team on Sunday after defeating the number one seed in the NFC, the New Orleans Saints. The defense held the Saints to just 21 points, and Nickell Robey-Coleman played great ‘bend but don’t break’ coverage, amounting five tackles, including one for loss on the afternoon, which is his season high. 

