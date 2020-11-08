AllTrojans
USC Alumni React To Season Opener

Claudette Montana Pattison

Saturday's Big Noon Kickoff on FOX was a primetime game watched by many. With the Pac12 finally returning for the 2020 season, the ASU vs. USC game being one of the tougher matchups for the Pac12 South, and fans watching from home due to COVID-19, all eyes were on these two teams. If there is one constant with USC it is that their alumni love to stay involved and keep up with the programs progression. Many alumni took to Twitter yesterday to vocalize their thoughts on the Trojans victory. Here is what they had to say. 

Michael Pittman Jr:

Reggie Bush:

Bush and Pittman Jr. are referring to the play where Kedon Slovis found WR Drake London down the middle for a completion to win the game.

WATCH: Drake London's game winning touchdown.

Matt Leinart:

Willie McGinest:

Matt Barkley:

Jake Olson:

Keyshawn Johnon:

Robert Woods/Adoree Jackson:

TO WATCH: Clay Helton's postgame interview click on the video above. 

