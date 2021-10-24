    • October 24, 2021
    WATCH: USC and Notre Dame Tailgaters Talk Historic Rivalry

    All Trojans is LIVE from Notre Dame Stadium! We caught up with several USC and Notre Dame fans to get their take on the upcoming rivalry.
    All Trojans is LIVE from South Bend, Indiana! 

    Reporter Claudette Montana Pattison caught up with several USC and Notre Dame tailgaters outside of Notre Dame Stadium to get their take on the historic rivalry.

    No. 13 ranked Notre Dame takes on unranked USC at home. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time-series 49-36-5, and hold current possession of the Jeweled Shillelagh. This intersectional rivalry is among the best in college football, and certainly one that is loved by the fans.

    Click the video above to hear more!

