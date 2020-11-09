USC vs. Arizona Game Details Announced

This week the USC Trojans will prepare for their second game of the season against the Arizona Wildcats. Coming out of week one with a win in their pockets, the Trojans will travel to Tucson, (AZ) for their first road game of the season.

Arizona was scheduled to play Utah on November 7th, however due to Utah's players testing positive for COVID-19 the season opener was canceled.

Here is the Pac12's statement following the game cancelation.

“The Pac-12 has approved a request from Utah to cancel the Arizona at Utah football game scheduled for November 7. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Utah not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.

The cancellation of this game, following yesterday’s cancellation of the Washington at Cal football game, is of course incredibly disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. At the same time it is an indication that our health and safety protocols are working in identifying positive cases and contact tracing cases. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs.”

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will not be present for this game which means no 9 AM PST start for USC. However, both teams will still take the field at a relatively early time.

GAME DETAILS:

DATE: Saturday, November 14th 2020

TIME: 12:30 PM PST/1:30 PM PST

LOCATION: Arizona Stadium, Tucson AZ

NETWORK: FOX

This will be the first game of the season for the Wildcats. USC had an opportunity to shake off some of the rust during Saturdays game vs. ASU. Does that put Arizona at a disadvantage? Maybe.

Betting Odds: USC vs. Arizona

BetOnlineag has their betting odds on USC -13.5 and Arizona +13.5.

