USC Football Announces New Coaching Staff Under Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley has finalized his support staff at USC. Retaining only one staff member [Donte Williams] from the Clay Helton era, Riley will begin his SoCal tenure with several new faces.

Here is a list of USC football's new full-time assistant coaching staff, provided by USC football in a press release:

Dennis Simmons:

Assistant head coach, outside wide receivers coach and offensive passing game coordinator, has coached some of the collegiate game's elite receivers.



Alex Grinch:

Defensive coordinator and safeties coach, is regarded as one of the nation's top defensive coordinators and secondary coaches.



Josh Henson:

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, has 23 years of coaching experience primarily in the SEC and Big 12 and has been part of a national championship staff.



Donte Williams:

Defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator, remains on the USC staff after serving as the Trojans' interim head coach last season and is considered one of the nation's top recruiters.



Roy Manning:

Outside linebackers coach, nickels coach and assistant head coach for defense, is a former Big Ten and NFL linebacker who has coached in three Power 5 conferences.



Dave Nichol:

Inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense, has a long background in the offense that the Trojans will employ.



Brian Odom:

Inside linebackers coach and associate head coach for defense, has a dual background in coaching linebackers and sports performance.



Shaun Nua:

Defensive line coach, is a former NFL Super Bowl-winning defensive end who has coaching experience in the Pac-12 and Big Ten.



Kiel McDonald:

Running backs coach, has tutored some of the Pac-12's top running backs in recent years.



Zach Hanson:

Tight ends coach, is regarded as one of the game's top young coaches.

