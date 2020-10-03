USC vs ASU Week 1 Analysis

This morning the PAC 12 released their revised 2020 schedule which features a 7 week game schedule. Each team will play 5 divisional games and one crossover game against a non divisional opponent.

If you remember, USC was slated to play UCLA during week 1, Cal in week 2, Stanford in week 3, Oregon in week 8 and Washington in week 11. With the loss of these 5 games USC looks to have a more favorable game schedule... so let’s break down this week 1 match up.

GAME DETAILS:

USC will host ASU for the season opener at the LA Memorial Coliseum on November 7th @ 9 AM PST. This will arguably be one of USC’s tougher matchups in their 2020 game schedule.

Since their first matchup in 1978 USC has 19 wins and 12 losses over ASU. Last season both teams finished with overall records of 8-5 and bowl game eligibility.

PRE GAME ANALYSIS:

In 2019, USC beat ASU on the road 31- 26. A close scoring game, Kedon Slovis threw for 432 yards and had four touchdowns. Defensive lineman Christian Rector gained an interception with 25. seconds left in the game halting ASU's comeback attempt. USC excelled in passing yards, possessions and turnovers. Gaining 477 passing yards over 292 yards for Arizona State, a higher possession percentage and 2:3 turnover ratio.

USC started out the game dominant, finding momentum in the first half leading 28 -13 as Arizona State struggled to keep up. However, the SunDevils started to find their rhythm late in the second quarter and early in the second half.

We should also note that ASU’s quarterback Jayden Daniels did not play in the 2019 matchup due to a lower leg injury.

The injury list should be little to none for both teams going into week 1 - and if Slovis can reduce his interception percentage and the offense can work together to come out dominant in the fist half the Trojans should be in a good position to put points on the board.

WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR:

Remember Chris Hawkins? Former USC safety and team captain. You can find him on the ASU’s sideline as the defensive backs coach for the Sun Devils. Hawkins spent one year as a GA coach with the Trojans before making the leap down to Tempe, and now serves as a leading recruiter and position coach for ASU.

