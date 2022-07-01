USC Athletics Announces Future Pac-12 Departure

It's official...

USC and UCLA are set to join the Big Ten conference in 2024. The historic move was announced by USC Athletics on Thursday afternoon.

"Over the past three years, we have worked hard to ground our university decisions in what is best for our students," said USC President Carol L. Folt.

"With the Big Ten, we are joining a storied conference that shares our commitment to academic excellence and athletic competitiveness, and we are positioning USC and our student-athletes for long-term success and stability amidst the rapidly evolving sports media and collegiate athletics landscapes. We are delighted to begin this new chapter in 2024."

"Ultimately, the Big Ten is the best home for USC and Trojan athletics as we move into the new world of collegiate sports," USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn said in a statement.

"We are excited that our values align with the league's member institutions. We also will benefit from the stability and strength of the conference; the athletic caliber of Big Ten institutions; the increased visibility, exposure, and resources the conference will bring our student-athletes and programs; and the ability to expand engagement with our passionate alumni nationwide."

The Big Ten voted to accept both USC and UCLA as full-time members of the conference by August 2, 2024. Both programs have been apart of the Pac-12 for over 94 years.

