Skip to main content

USC Athletics Announces Future Pac-12 Departure

Bohn: "The Big Ten is the best home for USC."

It's official...

USC and UCLA are set to join the Big Ten conference in 2024. The historic move was announced by USC Athletics on Thursday afternoon. 

USATSI_8124587

"Over the past three years, we have worked hard to ground our university decisions in what is best for our students," said USC President Carol L. Folt.

"With the Big Ten, we are joining a storied conference that shares our commitment to academic excellence and athletic competitiveness, and we are positioning USC and our student-athletes for long-term success and stability amidst the rapidly evolving sports media and collegiate athletics landscapes. We are delighted to begin this new chapter in 2024."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"Ultimately, the Big Ten is the best home for USC and Trojan athletics as we move into the new world of collegiate sports," USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn said in a statement.

"We are excited that our values align with the league's member institutions. We also will benefit from the stability and strength of the conference; the athletic caliber of Big Ten institutions; the increased visibility, exposure, and resources the conference will bring our student-athletes and programs; and the ability to expand engagement with our passionate alumni nationwide."

USATSI_8811781

The Big Ten voted to accept both USC and UCLA as full-time members of the conference by August 2, 2024. Both programs have been apart of the Pac-12 for over 94 years.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_10504644
Football

Report: USC, UCLA Leaving Pac-12 Conference

By Claudette Montana Pattison6 hours ago
USATSI_8811781
Recruiting

23' TE Duce Robinson: 'Definitely Many Reasons To Love USC'

By Wyatt Allsup8 hours ago
USATSI_17483171
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Report Reveals Why Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Value is 'Excellent'

By All Trojans StaffJun 28, 2022
USATSI_17923315
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Cleveland Cavaliers Draft USC's Isaiah Mobley

By Sahil KurupJun 25, 2022
USATSI_17923565
TROJANS IN THE PROS

USC's Mobley Brothers To Reunite In Cleveland

By Wyatt AllsupJun 25, 2022
USATSI_8811781
Recruiting

USC QB Commit Malachi Nelson Announces Major NIL Deal

By All Trojans StaffJun 21, 2022
USATSI_8124587
Recruiting

Amos Talalele Flips Commitment From Cal To USC

By All Trojans StaffJun 20, 2022
USATSI_18536233
TROJANS IN THE PROS

EX-USC WR Drake London Shares Update From Falcons Mini-Camp

By Wyatt AllsupJun 17, 2022