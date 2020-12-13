Victory Bell Remains Red Following USC's Win Over UCLA

And just like that the regular 2020 season comes to a close with USC handing the Bruins a loss and keeping possession of the Victory Bell.

Both teams got off to a slow start in the first quarter until UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson Robinson threw a 33 yard touchdown to Nick Fernea (3:05 in the 1st) to start off the night.

Going into the second, UCLA led 7-0. The Trojans tried to elevate the score before the half but UCLA managed to keep a lead, though out the entire second quarter.

We did see an incredible play out of WR Drake London. The 6’5” wideout received a pass from Slovis’ running 65 yards down the stretch. London took it to the house and gave USC their first score of the night.

As the Trojans tried to play catch up, they entered the half as the underdogs with a score of UCLA: 21 - USC: 10.

We did see USC increase their run game in the first half, after totaling just five rushing yards last Sunday against Washington State. But the Trojans still leaned on their pass catchers to make a majority of their plays.

What was evident was the lack of production that USC’s defense was able to put up against the Bruins in the first half. USC had a difficult time containing running back Demetric Felton. Felton did a solid job of finding holes and running through defenders on a consistent basis.

As both teams took the field in the third quarter with a score of UCLA: 21 - USC: 10, the Bruins once again came out early with a pass from Dorian Thompson Robinson to Brittain Brown for a 15 yard TD.

However, for a majority of the third quarter USC found some momentum back on their side. They were able to put up 14 points on the board, and narrow the score margin USC: 23 - UCLA: 28 with minutes left in the quarter.

Going into the fourth - the score sat at USC: 23 - UCLA: 35, as the Bruins QB Dorian Thompson found TE Greg Dulcich for a 69 yard run all the way to the end zone. The Bruins were 1st & 10 at UCLA 31 with (1:16 in the 3rd)

To no surprise the fourth quarter is when things started to get interesting. We’ve seen this pattern with USC all year long, as the Trojans’ seem to find their spark when there is 15 minutes left on the clock.

The Trojans were 3rd & 5 at UCLA 10 with 11:40 in the 4th when Vavae Malepeai secured another touchdown for the Trojans increasing the score USC: 30 - UCLA: 35.

This was the beginning of the comeback story for USC.

Following an interception by UCLA, the Trojans fired back on offense and Slovis found Drake London yet again for nine yard TD (8:09 left in the 4th) to elevate the score USC: 36- UCLA: 35.

With just 0:52 seconds left in the game, UCLA kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira came in for a 43 yard field goal to put the Bruins ahead 43-28. The Trojans offense came back in to finish the job. Slovis' staying poised, found favorable WR target, Amon-Ra St. Brown in the end zone for an eight yard touchdown with 0:16 minutes left in the game.

As the Bruins re-gained possession of the ball, they were unable to make enough movement before the clock ran out.

0:00 hit the score board, and the Trojans stormed the field in victory.

Despite, the slow start in the 1st quarter, both teams put up a fight until the end. "During the entire second half I didn't see one kid let up" said Helton in a post game presser. USC is now 5-0, the first time the Trojans have been 5-0 in 14 years. To add, the Trojans have advanced to the Pac-12 Championship and will represent the south.

