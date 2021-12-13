SMU Hires Former USC Football Coach

Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    SMU Hires Former USC Safeties Coach Craig Naivar

    Naivar, 49, will serve as SMU's special teams coordinator, and safeties coach.
    Author:

    SMU football has hired former USC safeties coach Craig Naivar. The program announced the news in a social media post on Monday.

    Naivar, 49, will serve as SMU's special teams coordinator, and safeties coach. Naivar was hired by USC back in February 2020.

    USA TODAY 

    USA TODAY 

    Prior to USC, Naivar spent three years at Texas, coaching the Longhorns' safeties. He served as special teams coordinator for his first two seasons, and the co-defensive coordinator in 2019.

    While at USC, Naivar helped develop former Trojan safety, Talanoa Hufanga, who was a consensus All-American first teamer, the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, and a fifth round 2021 NFL draft pick. 

    USA TODAY

    USA TODAY

    Recommended Articles

    USC announced the hire of head coach Lincoln Riley on November 28, which in-turn has caused roster turnover and several staffing changes. Naivar joins offensive line coach Clay McGuire, and defensive line coach Vic So'oto among others, who have publicly announced their departure from Southern California.

    “We are ecstatic to announce Lincoln Riley as our new head coach and welcome his wife Caitlin and their daughters Sloan and Stella to the Trojan Family,” said USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn.

    “Lincoln is the rarest combination of extraordinary person and elite football coach. His successes and offensive accolades as a head coach the past five years are astonishing. Lincoln will recruit relentlessly, develop his players on and off the field, and implement a strong culture in which the program will operate with the highest level of integrity and professionalism.

    Lincoln is universally considered one of the brightest and most talented football coaches in the nation, and the fact that he chose USC is a testament to the strength of our brand, the power of the Trojan Family, and the leadership of our university. This is for our current players, our former players, our alumni, our fans, and our entire university community. Our time is now.”

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube 

    Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 1.03.53 PM
    Football

    SMU Hires Former USC Football Coach

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16689909
    Football

    USC Kicker Parker Lewis Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17016896
    Football

    USC Starting Quarterback Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16830994
    Football

    Donte Williams Returning To USC, Twitter Reacts

    Dec 12, 2021
    USATSI_17112086
    Football

    Donte Williams Future With USC Revealed

    Dec 12, 2021
    USATSI_17339727
    Football

    Matt Leinart Reacts To Bryce Young's Heisman Trophy Victory

    Dec 11, 2021
    USATSI_16548221
    Football

    Oregon Ducks Hire New Head Football Coach

    Dec 11, 2021
    USATSI_17064305
    Football

    USC Linebacker Raymond Scott Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    Dec 10, 2021