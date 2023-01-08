Skip to main content

USC coach Lincoln Riley can't get CFP National Championship tickets from his brother

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley had an interesting response when he was asked if he was going to give his brother tickets

USC football coach Lincoln Riley will be at Monday's CFP National Championship game between TCU and Georgia.

But he won't be there thanks to comp tickets from his brother.

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley - Lincoln's younger brother - was asked during a press conference on Saturday if he was leaving tickets for his brother.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

His response?

"I'm sure he can find some tickets," said Garrett Riley.

Garrett Riley, 33, is in his first year at TCU. His offense is averaging 474 yards and 41.1 points per game heading into Monday's showdown with Georgia. TCU's quarterback, Max Duggan, has thrived in Riley's offense, passing for 3,546 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushing for 461 yards and eight touchdowns.

Monday's game is at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, which is in Lincoln Riley's backyard. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Lincoln Riley and Garrett Riley

In This Article (2)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs

USATSI_19509706
Football

USC adds Purdue defensive lineman transfer Jack Sullivan

By Connor Morrissette
isaiah-collier-usc
Basketball

USC men's basketball signee Isaiah Collier scores 17 in loss to Sierra Canyon at Galen Center

By Connor Morrissette
Juju Watkins
Basketball

Juju Watkins, USC women's basketball signee, scores 30 points in Sierra Canyon win at Galen Center

By Connor Morrissette
Screen Shot 2023-01-06 at 2.07.29 PM
Football

USC signee Malachi Nelson named Gatorade's California Player of the Year, up for national award

By Connor Morrissette
USATSI_19471334
Football

USC running back Austin Jones announces return for 2023 season

By Connor Morrissette
USATSI_19284317
Football

USC football transfer portal tracker: Who have the Trojans added?

By Connor Morrissette
USATSI_19732829
Basketball

USC men's basketball loses 60-58 heartbreaker to No. 10 UCLA

By Connor Morrissette
Boogie Ellis
Basketball

USC vs. UCLA Men's Basketball preview: Key stats, how to watch, betting odds

By Connor Morrissette