USC coach Lincoln Riley can't get CFP National Championship tickets from his brother

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley had an interesting response when he was asked if he was going to give his brother tickets

USC football coach Lincoln Riley will be at Monday's CFP National Championship game between TCU and Georgia.

But he won't be there thanks to comp tickets from his brother.

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley - Lincoln's younger brother - was asked during a press conference on Saturday if he was leaving tickets for his brother.

His response?

"I'm sure he can find some tickets," said Garrett Riley.

Garrett Riley, 33, is in his first year at TCU. His offense is averaging 474 yards and 41.1 points per game heading into Monday's showdown with Georgia. TCU's quarterback, Max Duggan, has thrived in Riley's offense, passing for 3,546 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushing for 461 yards and eight touchdowns.

Monday's game is at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, which is in Lincoln Riley's backyard. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT.