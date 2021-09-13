USC Commit Devon Brown Speaks on Clay Helton Firing

September 13, 2021
Publish date:

USC QB Commit Devon Brown Speaks on Clay Helton Firing

USC announced the firing of Head Coach Clay Helton on September 13.
Author:

USC Athletics announced the firing of Head Coach Clay Helton, Monday afternoon following the Trojans first loss of the 2021 season to Stanford.

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced the change in leadership which ends Helton’s tenure as USC’s head football coach. 

"As I committed to upon my arrival at USC, during the past two off-seasons we provided every resource necessary for our football program to compete for championships," said Bohn, in a statement. "The added resources carried significantly increased expectations for our team's performance, and it is already evident that, despite the enhancements, those expectations would not be met without a change in leadership."

Anytime a university changes leadership at the top level, it creates uncertainty within the recruiting department. Luckily for USC, their 2022 QB commit Devon Brown isn't discouraged by the news.

In a quote obtained by SI All-American's John Garcia Jr, Brown confirmed he is still committed to becoming a Trojan.

"Coach Helton has meant a lot to my family and me. I feel privileged to have gotten to know him through this process. He’s a great man and I wish the very best for him and his family. I hope fans show him the respect he deserves as he moves on to his next coaching opportunity. I’m not one to make an emotional reaction. I haven’t even thought about that. Coaching changes are an unfortunate reality in college football. I’ll obviously pay attention to who they hire. If it’s someone that wants something different than what I can do as a quarterback then they may not still be interested in me. Who knows? My plan is to be a Trojan. Fight on!"

Associate Head Coach Donte Williams will now step up as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021 season. 

