USC could be on ESPN's 'College GameDay' next week at Oregon State

It has been six years since USC last played in a regular season game featured on College GameDay

Are you ready for some prime time exposure, USC fans?

The Oregonian/OregonLive is reporting that the USC at Oregon State football game scheduled for Sept. 24 in Corvallis is "certainly on the radar" of ESPN's College GameDay crew.

When was the last time USC was featured on College GameDay? It has been a minute. 

The last official appearance was on Jan. 2, 2017 when USC played Penn State in the Rose Bowl. But that was a postseason game. 

The Trojans' last regular season appearance on College GameDay was Nov. 12, 2016 when they played at Washington. Their last regular season appearance at home was Nov. 16, 2013 when they hosted USC.

Both Oregon State and USC are 2-0 headed into this weekend's game, and both are safe bets to emerge 3-0. The Trojans host Fresno State on Saturday night and the Beavers play Montana State in Portland. 

The USC at Oregon State game is currently scheduled to air on the Pac-12 Network, but ESPN could easily gobble it up. We'll find out soon enough.

