USC Could Lose At Least $60 Million?

Scott Wolf

USC athletic director Mike Bohn held a press conference today and said Utah's projection that it would lose $50-60 million was probably accurate. 

As I discuss in the video, USC could lose even more, according to my sources. Also, Bohn said he was surprised the Pac-12 announced yesterday there would be no basketball games before Jan. 1, 2021.

Isn't that just typical for the way the Pac-12 does things?

The presidents just made that decision on their own, apparently.

