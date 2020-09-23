USC Daily Report: Jake Garcia, JT Daniels In The News

The eligibility of USC commit Jake Garcia is under investigation, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The issue seems to be whether both of Garcia's parents should be required to live with him, according to the report. His parents dissolved their marriage so Garcia could move and be eligible.

But now the Georgia High School Assn. is investigating the situation.

Excerpt: GHSA bylaws require that transfer students move “simultaneously with the entire parental unit” into their new school zones to be eligible immediately. The GHSA acknowledged an ongoing investigation but would not comment on it, per office policy.