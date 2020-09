In today's USC Daily Report, workouts have resumed on campus after no positive COVID-19 tests last week.

I discuss USC being ranked No. 15 in the Sports Illustrated recruiting rankings.

And I talk about Lane Kiffin saying today he made a mistake at USC.

In the video, I mention how detailed the SI All-American capsules are for recruits. Here's one for USC commit Julien Simon, which shows a lot of research.