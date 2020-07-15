David Lewis, an all Pac-8 first team pick in 1974, died Tuesday in Tampa, Fla., after struggling with health issues for several years. He was 65.

Lewis led USC in tackles (90), tackles for loss (12) and fumble recoveries (4) in 1975. Lewis came to USC from San Diego City College, where he had seven sacks in a game vs. Citrus College.

He attended Lincoln High School in San Diego and recalled a lighter moment after an interception.

"I was laughing as I carried the intercepted pass down the field, daring someone to catch me" Lewis said. "When the quarterback, of all people, did just that -- and tackled me."

Lewis was the second round pick by Tampa Bay in 1977 and played five seasons (1977-81) with the Buccaneers. He played in the 1980 Pro Bowl.

In 1979, Tampa Bay won the NFC Central division title and won the first playoff game in franchise history before losing the Rams in the NFC championship game.

The most-remembered play in Lewis' career was in the famous 1974 USC-Notre Dame game, when he made a huge hit of Irish kick returner Mark McLane at the 8-yard line after Anthony Davis' kickoff return for a TD.

You can watch the hit below: