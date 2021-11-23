USC Defense Faces Challenging Week Ahead Against BYU Cougars

The USC Trojans find themselves with a [4-6] record as the 2021 season comes to a close.

USC has given up 225 points on defense to Pac-12 opponents this season, as Todd Orlando’s defense has failed to put together any stretch of consistency through the year.

It won’t get any easier for this railing defense either, as USC hosts No. 14 ranked BYU, who is coming off a 34-17 win against Georgia Southern. The Cougars are [9-2] on the season and open as six-point favorites against the Trojans.

USA TODAY

The Trojans' struggling defense will face a BYU offense that can put points on the board in a heartbeat. Kalani Sitake's team has scored over 30 points in four of their last five games, including 66 points against Virginia and 59 points against Idaho State. Sophomore quarterback Jaren Hall has thrown for 18 touchdowns on the season with just three interceptions to his name; a poster child for quarterback efficiency from the pocket.

BYU’s high scoring totals are not the best omen for a Trojans squad that just gave up 62 points in a rivalry game against UCLA at the Coliseum. However, if the Trojans can pull off back-to-back wins against BYU and Cal, they will have a chance of salvaging some of their season by playing in a bowl game.

At the very least, the Trojans simply need to come out and compete. The coaching staff and fans also want to see a foundation to build on for next season, surrounding the team with some excitement. The actual win-loss outcome may not matter as much as what is actually seen in the game — two strong showings to close the season is exactly what the doctor ordered for this USC team.

