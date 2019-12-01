Trojans
Sources: USC to Dismiss Clay Helton in Fourth Season

Adam Maya

Clay Helton has coached his last game for the Trojans.

USC is dismissing the embattled fourth-year head coach and is expected to officially announce the move by Monday, multiple sources told SI. 

New athletic director Mike Bohn held on to Helton during the team's bye week in the event that the Trojans reached the Pac-12 title game. While a Utah win over Colorado on Saturday spoiled that bid and ended USC's regular season, the university had already decided to make a coaching change, per sources. A school spokesman declined to comment Sunday morning; Helton could not be reached.

With the early sign period nearing, USC is hoping to have a new hire lined up by the end of this week. Its top target: Urban Meyer. 

The Trojans have been in talks with Meyer's camp for some time and there is optimism that a deal can be reached with the former Ohio State and Florida coach, sources said. Not all of the their eggs are in the Meyer basket, however. 

Bohn, who arrived at USC less than a month ago, has been in discussions with the agents of other coaches in the event that the 55-year-old Meyer declines the job, according to sources.

Helton went 40-21 over four-plus seasons, which includes two interim stints. He went 21-6 over his first two full seasons, leading USC to a Rose Bowl win and Pac-12 championship during that stretch. His 2018 team plummeted to 5-7, becoming the program's first to finish with a losing record since 2000. The 2019 Trojans rebounded to an 8-4 mark in the regular season but fell a game short of Utah in the Pac-12 South.

It's the third time in four years that USC didn't win its division. In the last two years, the average attendance at the Coliseum dropped below 60,000, while the 2020 recruiting class currently ranks near the bottom of the conference.

Helton joined the USC staff in 2010 as the quarterbacks coach under Lane Kiffin. After being retained by Steve Sarkisian, Helton became the interim coach midway through the 2015 season and led the Trojans to the Pac-12 title game. Then-Athletic Director Pat Haden made Helton the permanent coach just a few days before, on Nov. 30. 

Helton, who was extended two years by Lynn Swann following the 2017 campaign, has four years remaining on his contract. 

USC will find out the details of its bowl game next Sunday, and will likely be selected for the Alamo Bowl or Holiday Bowl.

