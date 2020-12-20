USC Drops In AP Top 25 Poll

The USC Trojans saw negative movement in the AP Top 25 Polls following their 31-24 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

Last week (week 15) the AP Polls ranked USC at No.13 following their last minute win over the UCLA Bruins. This week (week 16), the Trojans dropped to No. 21.

The Oregon Ducks found themselves back in the Top 25 after being knocked off the list the past couple of weeks. The Duck's came in at No.25 (week 16).

The USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks are the only Pac-12 teams to make the Top 25 this week. Colorado came in a No.21 (week 14) but did not make the list in (week 15) or (week 16) following their loss to Utah on December 12th.

Here are the official (week 16) AP Top 25 Poll rankings:

Alabama (11-0) Clemson (10-1) Ohio State (6-0) Notre Dame (10-0) Texas A&M (8-1) Cincinnati (9-0) Indiana (6-1) Oklahoma (8-2) Coastal Carolina (11-0) Florida (8-3) Georgia (7-2) Iowa State (8-3) BYU (10-1) North Carolina (8-3) Northwestern (6-2) Louisiana-Lafeyette (9-1) Iowa (6-2) Miami (8-2) San Jose State (7-0) Texas (6-3) USC (5-1) Tulsa (6-2) Liberty (9-1) North Carolina State (8-3) Oregon (4-2)

There was no movement in the top six except for Clemson and Notre Dame. Last week, Clemson ranked at No.4 and Notre Dame ranked at No.2, they flipped spots in (week 16).

