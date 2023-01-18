USC football: 2023 schedule released

Overall, USC went 11-3 in 2022 with an 8-1 mark in the Pac-12

The 2023 USC Trojans football schedule came out on Wednesday. It's listed below.

Aug. 26 vs. San Jose State - LA Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 2 vs. Nevada - LA Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 9 vs. Stanford - LA Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 23 at Arizona State

Sept. 30 at Colorado

Oct. 6/7 vs. Arizona - LA Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 14 at Notre Dame

Oct. 21 vs. Utah - LA Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 28 at Cal

Nov. 4 vs. Washington - LA Memorial Coliseum

Nov. 11 at Oregon

Nov. 18 vs. UCLA - LA Memorial Coliseum

USC went 11-3 in 2022 with an 8-1 mark in Pac-12 play. The Trojans lost to Utah twice, once in the regular season on the road 43-42 and then again in the Pac-12 title game in Las Vegas 47-24. USC also lost to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl 46-45.

Last year, six Pac-12 teams finished the year ranked in the AP Top 25. No. 12 USC went 2-2 against those teams beating No. 17 Oregon State and No. 21 UCLA and falling to No. 10 Utah twice. The Trojans did not play No. 8 Washington or No. 15 Oregon a year ago. USC will take on Utah, Washington, Oregon and UCLA in 2023.