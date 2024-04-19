USC Football: All-Pac-12 Trojan Reflects On Predraft Visit With Local NFL Club
USC Trojans wide receiver Brenden Rice, who submitted an All-Pac-12 Second Team season in 2023 for the underperforming Cardinal and Gold, is seen as a late third round prospect in next week's NFL draft.
Positionally, he could be a terrific candidate for a team right in USC's backyard: the Los Angeles Chargers. He met with colorful new LA head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff recently, and discussed the experience with FanDuel TV's Kay Adams on her niftily-named show "Up And Adams."
"I met Jim Harbaugh a couple times before, so I already know his type of energy and what he brings to the game," Rice said. "I was recruited to Michigan, and he was just an upbeat personality. But what he brings to the game of football, you have to go ahead and admire who he is and understand, 'Hey, just so y'all know, if you're a real football geek, not everybody's going to think you're cool like that. You're going to be invested in the game at all times and you're going to take it to another level.'"
When asked about the tantalizing prospect of receiving catches from rocket-armed Pro Bowl Chargers quarterback, Rice affirmed his interest.
"Most definitely, goodness," Rice said.