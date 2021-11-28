Publish date:
USC Football Alumni React To Lincoln Riley News
USC is expected to hire Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riely, according to reports.
USC is expected to hire Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley according to multiple reports. Riley, 38, went 10-2 this season with the Sooners, and has tallied a 55–10 record in five years with Oklahoma.
Trojan alumni were ecstatic about the news, here are their reactions:
Dion Bailey, Former USC Safety
Marc Tyler, Former USC Running Back
Amon Ra-St. Brown, Former USC Wide Receiver
Matt Leinart, Former USC Quarterback
Jake Olson, Former USC Long Snapper
Note: USC Athletics has yet to formally announce the news.
*This article will be updated as more information comes in*
