    • November 28, 2021
    USC Football Alumni React To Lincoln Riley News
    USC is expected to hire Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riely, according to reports.
    USC is expected to hire Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley according to multiple reports. Riley, 38, went 10-2 this season with the Sooners, and has tallied a 55–10 record in five years with Oklahoma. 

    Trojan alumni were ecstatic about the news, here are their reactions:

    Dion Bailey, Former USC Safety

    Marc Tyler, Former USC Running Back

    Amon Ra-St. Brown, Former USC Wide Receiver

    Matt Leinart, Former USC Quarterback 

    Jake Olson, Former USC Long Snapper

    Note: USC Athletics has yet to formally announce the news.

    *This article will be updated as more information comes in*

