USC Football Alumni React To Lincoln Riley News

USC is expected to hire Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley according to multiple reports. Riley, 38, went 10-2 this season with the Sooners, and has tallied a 55–10 record in five years with Oklahoma.

Trojan alumni were ecstatic about the news, here are their reactions:

Dion Bailey, Former USC Safety

Marc Tyler, Former USC Running Back

Amon Ra-St. Brown, Former USC Wide Receiver

Matt Leinart, Former USC Quarterback

Jake Olson, Former USC Long Snapper

Note: USC Athletics has yet to formally announce the news.

*This article will be updated as more information comes in*

