USC Football Announces Date For 2022 Spring Game

This game will be the only opportunity for USC fans to watch the Trojans before the 2022 season.

Get ready Trojan fans, USC football is gearing up for spring ball.

The Men of Troy begin spring practice on March 22, in preparation for their big game in April. According to USC Athletics:

"USC's spring football game will take place on Saturday, April 23 at noon PT at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This will be the only opportunity for Trojan fans to see the USC football team before the 2022 season."

USC's spring football game will be broadcast live on ESPN with Matt Barrie, Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway and Molly McGrath on the call.

This will be Lincoln Riley's first spring game as USC head coach. Riley was hired back in November, following the firing of Clay Helton.

“I am truly excited to come to USC and join the Trojan Family as its new head football coach," Riley said in a press release.

"USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration has made a deep commitment to winning. I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it. The pieces are in place for us to build the program back to where it should be and the fans expect it to be. We will work hard to develop a physical football team that is dominant on both lines of scrimmage, and has a dynamic balanced offense and a stout aggressive defense.

I want to thank the administration, coaches and players at Oklahoma for five incredible years as their head coach. We accomplished some great things there and I will always cherish my time as a Sooner.”

More information on the game can be found here.

