USC Football Announces Depth Chart & Team Captains
Claudette Montana Pattison
USC has released an official depth chart for the ASU game with just less than 24 hours to kickoff. The starting lineup for the Trojans includes:
Offense:
QB - Kedon Slovis, Matt Fink
WR - Amon Ra St. Brown
B - Vavae Malepeai OR Markese Stepp
R - Stephen Carr OR Kenan Christon
Y - Drake Jackson, John Jackson III
TE - Eric Krommenhoek, Jude Wolfe
Z - Tyler Vaughns, Bru McCoy
A - Amon-Ra St. Brown, Gary Bryant Jr.
LT - Alijah Vera Tucker, Casey Collier
LG - Andrew Vorhees, Liam Douglass
C - Brett Neilon, Justin Dedich
RG - Liam Jimmons, Courtland Ford
RT - Jalen McKenzie, Jonah Monheim
Defense:
END- Nick Figueroa, Tuli Tuipulotu
NOSE - Marlon Tuipulotu, Brandon Pili, Kobe Pepe
TACKLE - Caleb Tremblay, Connor Murphy
B BACKER- Drake Jackson, Hunter Echols OR Abdul-Malik McClain
MAC - Ralen Goforth, Kana’i Mauga
ROVER - Palaie Gaoteote IV, Raymond Scott
NICKEL- Greg Johnson, Max Williams
FS - Isaiah Pola-Mao, Chase Williams
SS - Talanoa Hufanga, Micah Croom
LC - Olaijah Griffin, Dorian Hewett OR Jayden Williams
RC - Chris Steele, Isaac Taylor-Stuart
Special Teams
PK - Parker Lewis, Chase McGrath
P - Ben Griffiths, Will Rose
KO - Parker Lewis, Michael Brown OR Alex Stadthaus
SNP - Damon Johnson, Jac Casasante
HLD- Ben Griffiths, Will Rose
PR - Amon-Ra St. Brown,Tyler Vaughns, Olaijah Griffin, Gary Bryant Jr.
KOR - Amon-Ra St. Brown, Stephen Carr, Olaijah Griffin, Kenan Christon
WATCH: Clay Helton announced the team captains for the 2020 season to his team yesterday after practice.
The 2020 team captains are (S) Isaiah Pola Mao, (QB) Kedon Slovis, (WR) Amon Ra St Brown, (OL) Alijah Vera Tucker.
Isaiah Pola Mao and Alijah Vera Tucker took to Twitter to express their excitement and gratitude over the news.
(S) Isaiah Pola Mao
(OL) Alijah Vera Tucker
