USC Football Announces Depth Chart & Team Captains

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC has released an official depth chart for the ASU game with just less than 24 hours to kickoff. The starting lineup for the Trojans includes:

Offense:

QB - Kedon Slovis, Matt Fink

WR - Amon Ra St. Brown

B - Vavae Malepeai OR Markese Stepp

R - Stephen Carr OR Kenan Christon

Y - Drake Jackson, John Jackson III

TE - Eric Krommenhoek, Jude Wolfe 

Z - Tyler Vaughns, Bru McCoy

A - Amon-Ra St. Brown, Gary Bryant Jr.

LT - Alijah Vera Tucker, Casey Collier

LG - Andrew Vorhees, Liam Douglass

C - Brett Neilon, Justin Dedich 

RG - Liam Jimmons, Courtland Ford

RT - Jalen McKenzie, Jonah Monheim

Defense:

END- Nick Figueroa, Tuli Tuipulotu

NOSE - Marlon Tuipulotu, Brandon Pili, Kobe Pepe

TACKLE - Caleb Tremblay, Connor Murphy

B BACKER- Drake Jackson, Hunter Echols OR Abdul-Malik McClain

MAC - Ralen Goforth, Kana’i Mauga

ROVER - Palaie Gaoteote IV, Raymond Scott

NICKEL- Greg Johnson, Max Williams

FS - Isaiah Pola-Mao, Chase Williams

SS - Talanoa Hufanga, Micah Croom

LC - Olaijah Griffin, Dorian Hewett OR Jayden Williams

RC - Chris Steele, Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Special Teams

PK - Parker Lewis, Chase McGrath

P - Ben Griffiths, Will Rose

KO - Parker Lewis, Michael Brown OR Alex Stadthaus

SNP - Damon Johnson, Jac Casasante

HLD- Ben Griffiths, Will Rose

PR -  Amon-Ra St. Brown,Tyler Vaughns, Olaijah Griffin, Gary Bryant Jr.

KOR - Amon-Ra St. Brown, Stephen Carr, Olaijah Griffin, Kenan Christon

WATCH: Clay Helton announced the team captains for the 2020 season to his team yesterday after practice. 

The 2020 team captains are (S) Isaiah Pola Mao, (QB) Kedon Slovis, (WR) Amon Ra St Brown, (OL) Alijah Vera Tucker.

Isaiah Pola Mao and Alijah Vera Tucker took to Twitter to express their excitement and gratitude over the news. 

(S) Isaiah Pola Mao

(OL) Alijah Vera Tucker

