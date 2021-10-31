Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    USC Football Bounces Back in Dominant Fashion Against Arizona

    The USC Trojans defeated the Arizona Wildcats 41-34 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
    Author:

    The USC Trojans returned home to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 30, for their homecoming contest against the Arizona Wildcats.

    The Trojans featured two quarterbacks tonight, who impressed against Arizona's defense. Veteran Kedon Slovis went 15-of-21 for 204 yards and threw two touchdowns and one interception while freshman Jaxon Dart went 12-for-18 for 109 yards with two touchdowns and zero picks.

    This was Dart's home debut, and the crowd, specifically the student section, went wild.

    Although the two-quarterback scenario was an intriguing change for the Trojans' offense, the main storyline tonight involved veteran wide receiver Drake London. Towards the end of the first half, London caught a touchdown pass from Dart, but landed on his leg awkwardly in the end zone.

    The Trojans training staff proceeded with caution, and carted the nation's leading receiver off the grass at the Coliseum. All Trojans reporter Claudette Montana Pattison reported that London was in street clothes with crutches on USC's sideline in the second half.

    Interim head coach Donte Williams confirmed to the media after the game that London's injury was an ankle injury, however, his long-term status is still unknown. The Biletnikoff Award front-runner tallied eight receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns against the Wildcats. 

    Other positives from tonight included improved play from the offensive line, which allowed USC's quarterbacks to set their feet and push the ball down the field. Running back Keaontay Ingram, also had another great night tallying 204 yards on 27 carries. 

    The Trojans' defense allowed 486 total yards from a struggling Arizona offense, but ultimately did enough to get the job done. 

    The [4-4] USC Trojans hit the road next weekend to take on the ASU Sun Devils in Tempe, Arizona for their ninth game of the 2021 season.

    FINAL SCORE: 41-34

